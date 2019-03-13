Masterchef celebrity chef Chelsea Winter has a "Chelsea bun" in the oven, announcing she and partner, winemarker Douglas Renall, are expecting "the arrival of a delicious bundle later this year".

Following in the footsteps of famous New Zealand mums such as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and hockey star Gemma McCaw, Winter announced her pregnancy on Instagram, with a photo of three measuring spoons.

"Douglas and I are absolutely chuffed to announce we're expecting the arrival of a delicious bundle later this year. We're just so grateful, and uber excited for what the future holds."

Chelsea Winter announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a photo of three measuring spoons. Photo/Instagram

Winter similarly went public on her pairing with author and winemaker Renall on Instagram in February.

Advertisement

Douglas Renall and Chelsea Winter. Photo/ Instagram

Renall has been involved with the wine industry both in New Zealand and France for many years. He has a Bachelor of Wine Science and Viticulture from Hawke's Bay.

He created and edits a wine website and has just published 100 Great New Zealand Wineries.

Best selling cookbook author Winter, who split from businessman and yachtie Mark Bullot earlier in 2018 after five years together, now calls the Bay of Plenty home, and is building a new house on one of the Mount's most prestigious streets, where properties demand multimillion-dollar price tags.

She said, on exchanging her busy Auckland life for a beach lifestyle; "[I'm] feeling incredibly grateful to finally call this magical place my home."

Winter already has Bay of Plenty connections, with her father Mark Winter living on Marine Parade in the Mount.

Her brother Simon and sister Dana and their families also live in the Bay.

.