A racy film in which Meghan Markle plays a club-hopping party girl, is set to hit screens again soon after being picked up by Artist Rights Distribution for North America.

Paul Sapiano's 2011 film 'The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down' follows a group of 20-something-year-old singles partying their way through Los Angeles in one night.

Markle stars as a woman named Dana, alongside actors Adam Pally and Max Greenfield.

According to The Sun, the now Duchess of Sussex is seen in the film partying, considering "buying a pair" of new breasts, and snorting drugs.

The film was shot back in 2010 but distributors reportedly plan to release the film later this year.

Rumours have also continued to swirl that Markle is set to appear for a special cameo in the upcoming final season of Suits.

Markle famously played paralegal Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018 in the hit series.

However, Suits creator Aaron Korsh says the chances of Markle reprising her role as Rachel are "pretty close to zero."

According to Pop Sugar, he says he's "not currently pursuing asking Meghan to leave her position with the royal family and join us."

After seven seasons on the legal drama, Markle made her last appearance in the episode titled Goodbye in April 2018.

Just one month later she tied the knot with Prince Harry at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The royal couple are now expecting their first child together.