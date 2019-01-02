As the saying goes, you had one job.

On Monday night, Twitter was flooded with hashtags from "fail" to "vaginal streaming", mainly relating to the NBC's New Year's Eve coverage in Times Square New York.

Baffled viewers took to social media to complain about the network for failing to broadcast a countdown clock or the ball drop in Times Square — and also took aim at host Chrissy Teigen after she briefly explained vaginal steaming.

Complaints quickly poured in on Twitter. Photo / Twitter

"I'm embarrassed for America watching @chrissyteigen talk about vaginal steaming. Way to help me ring in the new year with family. Turning it to Fox now," one Twitter user wrote, while another added "NBC this is the worst New Years Show ever!!! #Fail #NBC #HNY #NYC."

Advertisement

"In case you missed @chrissyteigen talking to @CarsonDaly about vaginal steaming on the #NewYearsEve show on @nbc," said another.

Teigen briefly explained vaginal steaming to co-host Carson Daly about 15 minutes before midnight. Last year the model shared photos on social media of her carrying out the remedy, which is said to cleanse the vagina and help regulate menstruation and ease period cramping.

Some viewers said they were embarrassed to be watching the show with their family. Photo / Twitter

It involves sitting or squatting over a bowl of steaming, herb-infused water for between 20 and 60 minutes. Gwyneth Paltrow promoted the benefits back in 2015 which can cost roughly $75 per 30 minutes in some spas. Naturally, the remedy then surged in popularity.

"Watching NBC with my 12 year old 20 min before the ball drops and Chrissy Teigen starts talking about vaginal steaming. Really?! The host of NYE... vaginal steaming? Come on... have a little CLASS. Too many families watching honey. Not cute," a Twitter user said.

The model and wife of musician John Legend, also copped a painful poke in the eye from co-host and comedian Leslie Jones' umbrella when they tried to hug during the broadcast.

"Ugh I can't believe I hit @chrissyteigen in face!! Lordt!! I love you boo!! So sorry!! #thatswhyihateumbrellas," Jones later Tweeted.

In classic Teigen humour, she replied "EYE'M FINE BABY I hug too hard what can I say."

She also later joked on New Year's Day that she was: "Heading back out to time's square to find my eyeball".

After someone posted on Twitter that the brolly incident was the "best ever" and that "she deserved it after thinking John Legend and John Lennon were the same people that did Imagine", Teigen fired back saying, "hey ya f*c**n idiot I think I know my husband isn't jojn lennon".

Despite the drama, NBC brought out some heavy hitters for its New Year's Eve celebration with Jennifer Lopez performing her song Limitless from her latest film Second Act and Kelly Clarkson, Diana Ross and Teigen's hubby John Legend also taking to the stage to perform during the special.