Sir Anthony Hopkins stars in this 10-part historical epic set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, which explores “a side of ancient Rome never before told – the dirty business of entertaining the masses and giving the mob what they want most … blood and sport.”

Directed by Roland Emmerich (Independence Day, Godzilla), all 10 episodes drop on Friday and this early review reckons it’s “the best ancient Rome ever seen on screen”. Thumbs up all round.

If you love a romantic comedy: Colin from Accounts (TVNZ+, July 17)

Colin From Accounts. Photo / TVNZ

The warm and brilliant Colin from Accounts is back for a second season, and you can expect more chaotic hi-jinks and hilarity from Flash, Ashley and cute canine Colin.

Created, written and starring husband-and-wife duo Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, Colin from Accounts tells the story of the unlikely relationship between two strangers brought together by an injured stray dog.

It’s a refreshing take on a classic romantic comedy, packed full of dry Australian humour, understated emotion and lovable, quirky characters.

If you love heights: Skywalkers: A Love Story (Netflix, July 19)

Angela Nikolau and Vanya Beerkus are two Russian “rooftoppers”, which is the name given to people who can’t stop climbing things they probably shouldn’t.

This documentary follows the couple’s nerve-wracking exploits as they scale tall buildings, break laws and risk their lives in search of the next big thrill – and then fall in love.

When they try to save their relationship by climbing Kuala Lumpur’s 118-story high Merdeka 118, the documentary questions which is riskier: doing a handstand on the top of some super-high skyscraper, or falling in love? Probably one to avoid if you have vertigo.

If you love a bold British comedy: We Are Lady Parts (Neon, July 18)

We Are Lady Parts.

When this British series about an all-female Muslim punk band came out three years ago, it quickly proved itself as a comedy that was as insightful and emotional as it was funny and energetic. It’s a treat to see it return for a second season.

“I was surprised that a show with so many inside jokes could appeal to a broad audience, but seeing the likes of film reviewer Kate Rodger raving about it proves that it can occupy the marginalia and mainstream,” Ronia Ibrahim wrote for The Spinoff in 2021.

“Part of me wants to keep the show to myself for its wonderful characters and stories that feel so rich and personal. Watching these different characters on screen reminds me that not all Muslim women carry their identities the same. Though we come from different places and pathways, our common thread is always sisterhood.”

If you love a family mystery: My Family Mystery (TVNZ+, July 21)

My Family Mystery. Photo / TVNZ

Sonia Gray returns for a new season of My Family Mystery, TVNZ’s documentary series that does exactly what the title suggests: it helps New Zealand families with a historical mystery to solve.

Starting with nothing more than a photograph or a clue from the past, Sonia turns to a team of experts to help find the answers people are seeking.

It’s like The Repair Shop meets David Lomas Investigates but with a lot less stuffing of a rhinoceros’ bottom. Bring tissues.

