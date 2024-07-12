Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

The Listener’s July viewing guide: The return of We Are Lady Parts and other top shows

12 mins to read
We Are Lady Parts' second season is as snappy and knowing as ever. Photo / Supplied

We Are Lady Parts' second season is as snappy and knowing as ever. Photo / Supplied

RECOMMENDED

Sunny

Getting on with the help

Streaming: Apple TV+, from Wednesday, July 10

When Suzie (Rashida Jones), an American woman living in Kyoto, loses her husband and son in a mysterious plane crash, her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener