The Repair Shop star split: Wife says marriage got ‘worse and worse’

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades and wife Lisa Marie Zbozen in 2023. Photo / via Instagram

The wife of Jay Blades, the Repair Shop presenter, says that she has packed her bags and left their marriage.

Lisa Marie Zbozen shared an emotional post on social media, in which she alleged: “The world got the best parts of my husband, and over time, I got a whole lot of everything else.”

The couple married in Barbados in November 2022 but Zbozen, a fitness instructor, said that the relationship had deteriorated.

In a post first shared in a private online forum and then on her public Instagram page, Zbozen said she left her husband last weekend and “it’s still really raw”.

She went on: “I probably should be really angry but I’m just incredibly sad about the whole thing right now. I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much.

“I wanted my husband to love me and keep me safe, and I would love him right back, but it just got worse and worse, until I grabbed a bag of a few things and I left.”

Zbozen said: “This is the first post I’ve made out loud, and it feels like I’m numb.

“I will admit I’m crying as I type this as I can’t believe this is even real. I hope you don’t mind if I just have a few days trying to figure out my life as I’m currently in a spare room with a few essentials.

The Repair Shop host Jay Blades, left, with one of the skilled repair crew, Will Kirk. Photo / Supplied

“I don’t know what else to say. The world got the best parts of my husband, and over time, I got a whole lot of everything else.

“No matter how bad it got I still apologised and still tried to fix it, because I loved my husband, very much.”

Zbozen explained that her departure from the marital home was the reason why she had been unable to post online workouts for her followers in recent days, as ordinarily she “would never miss a workout – I’d do it on the pavement barefoot and naked if I had to”.

Zbozen is Blades’ second wife, and pictures of their Barbados wedding were featured in Hello! Magazine.

Blades announced on Tuesday that he would be leaving social media temporarily, saying that the recent death of his uncle had affected him. “Going to go and get some therapy and just chill out,” he said in an Instagram video.

The 54-year-old received an MBE in 2021 and attended the king’s coronation, after they bonded over their shared love of craftsmanship.

Blades has been contacted for comment.