Actor Leslie Jordan passed away yesterday. Photo / Jason LaVeris, FilmMagic

Leslie Jordan sadly passed away yesterday after his BMW crashed into the side of a building and now there has been a shocking twist.

Law enforcement has speculated the star had a medical event before the accident with TMZ revealing the Will & Grace actor scheduled a cardiologist appointment before his death

The news outlet reported the 67-year-old actor had complained of shortness of breath for the past three weeks and even had a doctor’s appointment booked for the coming days.

While Jordan’s cause of death is yet to be announced, law enforcement told the news outlet the belief is he suffered a heart attack prior to the accident.

News of the star’s untimely death broke yesterday, with his manager confirming his death to The Post in a statement: “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it”s most difficult times.”

“What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being,” his manager added. “Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Known for his iconic roles in Will and Grace, Jordan won a primetime Emmy in 2006 for his iconic performance as Beverly Leslie - Karen’s rival who comes out as gay on the show in one of the most memorable episodes.

Leslie Jordan has died aged 67. Photo / Getty Images

Jordan also starred in American Horror Story, Murphy Brown, Boston Public, Star Trek: Voyage, and Hearts Afire, as well as becoming a social media sensation during the pandemic.

Jordan clocked up more than 5.8 million followers on Instagram, peaking during lockdown with his “Pillowtalk” series and his trademark southern drawl.