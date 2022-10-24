Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan, has died after a car crash aged 67. Video / Will & Grace

Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan, has died after a car crash in Hollywood on Monday morning.

The Will and Grace actor was behind the wheel of a BMW that crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine St in Hollywood at 9.30am.

The 67-year-old actor and beloved personality was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

A spokesperson confirmed the tragic news and shared: "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan."

It is not yet known if Jordan was killed during the crash, or suffered a medical emergency that led to the accident. However, reports indicated that the vehicle may have lost control before the crash occurred.

Known for his iconic roles in Will and Grace, Jordan won a primetime Emmy in 2006 for his iconic performance as Beverly Leslie - Karen's rival who comes out as gay on the show in one of the most memorable episodes.

Jordan was known for his iconic role in Will and Grace. Photo / Supplied

Jordan also starred in American Horror Story, Murphy Brown, Boston Public, Star Trek: Voyage, and Hearts Afire, as well as becoming a social media sensation during the pandemic.

Tributes have begun to flow on social media with celebrities sharing messages to their late friend:

Will and Grace star Sean Hayes shared: "My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend."

Another Will and Grace co-star Eric McCormack shared his tribute to the "flirtiest southern gent".

"Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I've ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man."

"There are not enough wonderful things to possibly say about Leslie Jordan in just a tweet. I am so saddened by this -his social media particularly during Covid brought millions of people such joy as did his legacy career in entertainment. He was also just a kind, sweet lovely man," shared writer Meghan McCain.

And actor George Taiki wrote; "I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit."

More to come.