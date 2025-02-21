“We are grateful to all those who worked so hard to keep Neighbours on air for more than 400 episodes,” the spokesperson said.

“It is a mighty achievement that the series will reach the 40-year milestone next month. The programme will be missed by the fans and the people who have been part of this amazing journey. We wish them well.”

A rep for Amazon has also given news.com.au a statement, which reads: “Neighbours has brought so much joy over the last 40 years to its fanbase globally and in the UK.

“Forty years is an incredible milestone and we are proud that Amazon MGM Studios was able to have a small part of bringing further episodes to Freevee and Prime Video customers over the last two years, spanning over 400 episodes.”

Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison also expressed his regret that the show would not go on, as he believes Erinsborough is still brimming with “more stories” to tell.

“Audiences all around the world have loved and embraced Neighbours for four decades and we are very proud of the huge success over the last two years,” his statement read.

“We value how much the fans love Neighbours and we believe there are more stories of the residents of Ramsay St to tell in the future.”

Fans were quick to express their devastation over the reported axing.

“Absolutely devastated that @Neighbours is being axed again,” one fan tweeted on X, as another expressed, “Just heard that #Neighbours is being axed again. I am beyond gutted.”

“I can’t believe it. Please let it not be true #Neighbours to be axed again. Please @PrimeVideo @neighbours say it’s just a rumour,” another wrote, as one commented, “Neighbours is axed again?? Ffs why bring it back in first place then.”

It was back in June 2022 that Ten canned the iconic soap after 37 years on screens.

The news was confirmed at the time after Australian production company Fremantle Media failed to find a new broadcast partner after UK network Channel 5’s decision to withdraw its partnership – Channel 5 foots the majority of the Neighbours production bill.

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show,” the show’s official X account tweeted at the time.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

More than 60,000 fans signed a petition to try to save the show after the news of its axing, and in November that year it was given a lifeline by Amazon Freevee.

“Neighbours is a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world,” said Jennifer Mullin, Fremantle’s chief executive.

“We cherish the show and all those who have been part of its incredible story over many decades, so we are thrilled that we have found a new home.”

Neighbours made a triumphant return to screens in September 2023, with beloved stars Alan Fletcher (Dr Karl Kennedy), Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy), and Ryan Moloney (Jarrod “Toadfish” Rebecchi) all on board for the revival.

The revival also featured some big-name international stars such as The O.C. star Mischa Barton and Chrishell Stause from the Netflix hit Selling Sunset.

News.com.au has contacted Amazon for comment.