Miley Cyrus 'two weeks sober' after Covid quarantine slip

Miley Cyrus admitted she believes in 'moderation'. Photo / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is now "two weeks sober" after she "fell off" during quarantine.

The 28-year-old singer has admitted she relapsed in her sobriety journey during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, but also revealed she has now picked herself back up again and has been sober for two weeks.

She said: "Well, I, like a lot of people, c… and I would never sit here and go, 'I've been f****** sober.' I haven't, and I fell off, and I realised that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time.

"One of the things I've used is, 'Don't get furious, get curious.' So don't be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, 'What happened?' "

The 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker also admitted she believes in "moderation" when it comes to addictive substances, and has said she doesn't "have a problem with drinking", but with the decisions she makes as a result.

She added: "I think everyone has to do what is best for them. I don't have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of ... Even into, I've just been wanting to wake up 100 per cent, 100 per cent of the time.

"I'm very disciplined. Yeah, very disciplined. That's why it's never easy, but it's pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it's like the day I don't want to f****** do it anymore, I don't. The day that I do, I do. You know? But when I don't want to it just is. I'm just very disciplined."

And Miley said it was important for her to stay sober whilst she was 27, as that was the age stars like Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix, and Janis Joplin died after struggling with addiction.

Speaking to Apple Music's New Music Daily, Miley - who turned 28 on Monday - said: "Twenty-seven to me was a year that I really had to protect myself. That actually really made me want to get sober was because we've lost so many icons at 27. It's a very pivotal time. You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn't handle their own power and their own energy and their own force. It's an energy. I, no matter what, was born with that."