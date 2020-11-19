Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Karl Puschmann: Netflix's absurd comedy Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun is perfect for right now

4 minutes to read

The stars of Netflix comedy Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun, Zachary Ruane, Mark Samual Bonanno and Broden Kelly. Photo: Netflix

Karl Puschmann
By:

Karl Puschmann is a senior entertainment writer and columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

Absurd times call for absurd comedy. How else to make sense of this senseless year? Trying to wrap your head around all the madness that 2020 has fed us will only see you being swallowed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.