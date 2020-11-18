Streaming guide: Dolly gets festive, Laurie gets sinister

Dolly Parton stars as Angel in Netflix musical Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square. Streaming from Sunday. Photo: Netflix

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

(Netflix)

Hope you're beginning to feel festive because 'tis the season for all the Christmas programming to start.

First out of the very merry starting blocks is country singing legend Dolly Parton with this brand new Christmas musical.

The story is about a horrible rich person who returns to her small hometown right before Christmas to evict the townsfolk from their homes so she can sell the land to a mall developer. Bah humbug indeed.

But after being visited by an angel, played by Parton, and then singing and dancing her way through 14 all-new, original songs that were all written by the country star, will this Grinch learn a valuable lesson about the true meaning of Christmas? Streaming from Sunday.



Roadkill

(TVNZ On Demand)

Hugh Laurie stars in the thriller miniseries Roadkill. Streaming on TVNZ OnDemand now. Photo: TVNZ

If you're not feeling flattened by the real-life political drama going on at the moment then this four-part miniseries could knock you over.

Here the always-reliable Hugh Laurie takes a hard right turn to star as a conservative politician who is an outsider within the Cabinet but has a popular following. This may sound familiar.

Despite his rocketing stardom, his political career is placed in jeopardy when the Prime Minister discovers his secret, an illegitimate daughter currently serving time.

Critics have raved about Laurie's creepily sinister turn here and compared the show's unpredictable political twists and turns favourably with House of Cards.

Streaming now.