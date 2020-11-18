The Crown: 'Princess Diana' Emma Corrin 'understands' why the royals are upset by the new season

Emma Corrin "understands" why people have been upset by the new series of 'The Crown'.

The 24-year-old actress portrays Princess Diana in the latest installment of the Netflix regal drama and she's urged people to remember it is a "work of fiction", following criticisms over the inaccuracies surrounding her character's relationship with Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor).

Speaking on 'The Tamron Hall Show', she said: " It's a difficult one. I think for everyone, on the 'The Crown', we always try and remind everyone that the series we are in is fictionalised.

"Obviously, it has its roots in reality and fact but Peter Morgan's scripts are works of fiction.

"At the same time, I understand why people would be upset because this is history. And with Diana it's still very much fresh."

Emma insisted she and her co-stars just approach the show as simply playing "characters" and they "would rather not think about" the real people behind the stories.

She said: "I suppose, we approach these people that we play as characters which is why its such a joyous job because Peter writes such rich and complex characters.

The Crown Season 4 trailer teases royal tour to NZ. Video / Netflix

"Like the rest of the cast, I would kind of would rather not think about it. It's so tricky because, as you said, there is so much pain still left with everything surrounding Diana.

"I can't imagine what it's like for them. Like Olivia [Colman] said this series is fictionalised but it all comes from a place of respect and love."

The British actress also spoke of how important it was to her to include scenes of Diana's battle with bulimia and other mental health issues.

She said: "It was something that I was very passionate about doing justice to.'

"For two reasons really, I think it's important that eating disorders and mental health are depicted and depicted properly and sensitively to really open up that conversation.

"Second of all, Diana herself opened up that conversation… she spoke very candidly about her struggles with bulimia and her mental health back in the '90s. It's still something I think we struggle to talk about today.

"Both myself and Peter Morgan felt that we wouldn't be doing her justice or her story justice if we didn't include it."

Where to get help:

• EDANZ: 0800 2 EDANZ or (09) 522 2679. For more information click here.

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.