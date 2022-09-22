The King's have departed Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / Michelle Hyslop

The Kings have departed Treasure Island but Mike King is still vying for something.

His daughter Alex King's forgiveness.

King Snr announced he was leaving TVNZ's Celebrity Treasure Island in an explosive self-elimination round on Monday that left his fellow celebrities shocked but before he did that he revealed a secret alliance between himself, King Jnr and Melodie Robinson.

The fallout of the admission left his daughter having to deal with some nasty comments from her teammates including Wellington Paranormal's Karen O'Leary who told the radio host, "I think you could play the game without having to be a conniving, backstabbing twit."

King Jnr ultimately left Treasure Island on Wednesday night and now that the "dust has settled", King Snr has issued a public apology to his daughter.

The apology comes after King Jnr revealed with a post on her Instagram story yesterday that she was being harassed online. After she claimed many people had been making harmful comments toward her, she pleaded with them to stop.

She later responded to her father's heartfelt post by reposting it on her Instagram story with the caption, "for those hounding me about my dad & I… here's some words from him."

Taking to social media the mental health advocate said, "Now that the dust has settled I would like to take this opportunity to thank my girl, Alex King for putting herself out there for all of NZ to see in the name of raising some $ for charity."

The I Am Hope founder went on to acknowledge the $10,000 King Jnr raised for his charity and said it would help continue their work supporting children up and down the country.

"CTI has been a big learning curve for me and the outcome was not what I anticipated!

"As a retired hasbeen, I went in to the show wanting to make entertaining TV and have fun with friends."

He went on to say he hadn't been on television for a "long time" but agreed to join the season as an "ideal opportunity to pay some bills" as well as a chance to "escape from reality".

"Boy was I naive. I had no idea so many people would take it all so seriously and think it was real.

"After two days I knew my time was done and I would be leaving so at my exit I thought I'd have some fun by throwing my old mate Melodie Robinson under the bus for a laugh… cos that's what mates do.

"However, in doing that I mentioned Alex was part of our 'alliance' - what an idiot."

Alex King was heartbroken when her father decided to leave the reality show. Photo / TVNZ

The mental health advocate insisted he had "no idea" the impact the "throwaway" comment would have on his daughter and everyone else.

Despite never watching the episode, King Snr said he had been told of the impact it had on his daughter and feels "devastated she got hurt".

"Sorry again honey," he said before pleading with people to stop making "vile comments about my baby".

King Snr ended the post by thanking his daughter and admitting he is "so proud" to be her father, "Love you always my baby xox" he signed off the post.