Lynette Forday is feeling attacked and Joel Rindelaub is just glad it's not him being yelled at. Photo / TVNZ

REVIEW:

It seems the theme for this week's episodes is secret alliances and while they're cool, I'm only interested in one.

Good morning Dame Susan Devoy and Shimpal Lelisi.

Up until now, their secret rendezvous have been kept tightly under wraps but the Treasure Island cameraman finally caught the worm and was it worth it?

Maybe for the banter but not for the gossip.

If you'll dart your mind back to yesterday, Mangō's Courtenay Louise said Kauri are eating like "Kings and Queens," but thankfully, Kauri is generous.

"She's been giving us food," Lelisi tells the camera of his meeting with Devoy but surprise surprise, there is a catch.

"For one pack of Tim Tams she wants two fish," he says instantly leading Devoy to lay down some ground rules, "don't give them to me whole I want them filleted please." Ah, Devoy, you are an inspiration to passive boss ladies everywhere.

Meanwhile, Kuaka is completing their charity challenge and while Ron Cribb takes out the win, it's a bittersweet moment.

The staunch former All Black breaks down in tears as he reveals the money will go to his chosen charities, Stand for Children and Odice Alliance Health Plus – the latter that of the late Va'aiga Tuigamala who sadly passed away before the beginning of the show.

"The second one's quite hard for me because I came here with the bro which is All Black 900 Tuigamala. Inga the winger or as some of us know him, papa bear, unfortunately, he's not with us anymore so I'm also taking on Inga's charity which is Odice.

Speaking to the confession cam the emotional former All Black said "I'm really proud of Inga."

"it's just a shame he's not here anymore. I miss the bro. I love the bro and I miss the bro."

Ron Cribb breaks down after winning the charity challenge for his friend, the late Va'aiga Tuigamala. Photo / TVNZ

Over at the drama camp, Kauri, Devoy decides to launch an attack on Lynette Forday, first for her gorgeous sparkly dress and second for standing down from the challenges.

Forday wants the team to know she is only sitting out from challenges as a strategic move to let the team win but Devoy thinks otherwise.

"At the end of the day we could put you up for all of the challenges and we'd all come back and we'd lose and how would you feel then?" Devoy snarks.

They engage in a bit of MAFS dinner party style back and forth, it's all very green-eyed monster, mean girl vibes but it's what we have come to expect from this team.

Forday tries to ease over the situation but Devoy digs her claws in "you're whinging about it", all the time"

Poor Forday, she was just trying to thrive in her sparkly dress. Thankfully meddling Melodie Robinson puts an end to the bitter feud... for now.

"So to conclude we are all valued members of this team", Robinson says.

At the team challenge, Kauri win yet again – it's getting so predictable I honestly can't understand why we aren't skipping the segment completely but then I eat my words and boy, are they juicy.

Kuaka's Perlina Lau had previously discussed with Karen O'Leary about trying to form an alliance with Devoy so as everyone was walking back to camp, Lau slipped a note into Devoy's hand.

She thought she was being mega sneaky but her teammate, Alex King caught a glimpse of the moment.

"I want to get to the bottom of what's going down" King tells the confession cam and chooses the perfect moment to question her teammate. Right in front of the whole team.

King, I admire the boldness but everyone knows, the best confessions come after a bottle of wine, one on one, at 3am.

Perlina Lau slips a note to Susan Devoy. Photo / TVNZ

But it's looking bad, Lau and O'Leary are panicking, but then King says "well she [Devoy] tried to pass a note to Perlina."

And suddenly, the storm passes over. They have landed their perfect excuse, so they change the narrative and improvise with a story about how Devoy probably wants to reach out to the group.

King is confused. Lelisi is not, he kinda sorta maybe knows what's going on.

Over at Kauri, Devoy slips away for a private moment where she reads the note from Lau and O'Leary.

Dame Susan Devoy isn't exactly impressed with the offer of an alliance. Photo / TVNZ

"Dear Susan we'd like to ensure an all-female finale," oh dear, the note was not received as intended and Devoy feels like she's caught between a rock and a hard place.

"Why me? Why now?" she says exclaiming that if she now puts up two women for elimination, it will seem she doesn't want a female final. Alas, she ends up putting up two female competitors.

Kuaka's radio host, Alex King competing for I Am Hope is up against Mangō's Shortland Street star Courtenay Louise who is competing for Voices of Hope.

The challenge is wild and aside from leaving me with mixed emotions, I can see it going viral on the foot fetish side of TikTok.

This elimination battle leaves me feeling equally impressed and disturbed. Photo / TVNZ

I'm equally impressed as I am disturbed. Ultimately Louise takes out the win and we say goodbye to King who hugs her fellow female competitor and whispers in her ear "Go win it for me."

It would have been a lot of pressure on Louise until she sneaks away to read the clue she won and immediately grins.

"I am so powerful right now. I hold all the power," but we have to wait until next week to find out why.

Celebrity Treasure Island airs weekly, Mon-Wed, 7.30pm on TVNZ2 and TVNZ +.