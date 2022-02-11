Meat Loaf appeared on a ghost hunting show, and the episode has just aired on TV. Photo / AP

Meat Loaf's creepy encounter with the spirit world has resurfaced.

The late 'Bat Out of Hell' singer, who died aged 74, appeared on a show called 'Ghost Hunters', Metro UK reports.

He gets close to spirits inside a house called The Haunted House on the Hill located in Jonesborough, Tennessee.

Meat Loaf, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, has previously appeared on the show in episodes that have aired in 2009 and 2010.

Metro UK published an excerpt from the episode, where Meat Loaf encounters some creepy activity and shares what he experiences.

"Somebody's touching me. Somebody's touching my shoulder," Meat Loaf says in the clip where he sits in a room with the investigator Shari Debenedetti.

The ghost is a woman named Lydia according to the investigator, who asks the spirit if she touched his shoulder.

Meat Loaf in the clip from Ghost Hunters. Photo / Discovery

"We're here to give you love," Meat Loaf told the ghost.

A device said to be monitoring the spirit lit up.

Meat Loaf called the experience "very weird" and held his head in his hands.

The musician's daughter Amanda Aday spoke out about her father's death, and revealed his health declined "more rapidly than expected".

He died on January 20, 2022, at the age of 74, surrounded by his loved ones. His daughter didn't confirm reports he died after contracting Covid-19.

She told People magazine: "As soon as we could, we just went to his bedside at the hospital and just sat with him and held his hand."

Aday was "very thankful" she and her sister, Pearl, had the chance to see their father before he died, and she revealed some of his closest friends had also flown in to see him one final time, and they were all rewarded with moments of "sweet and funny" confessions from the veteran rocker.

She said: "My dad, as far as our tour family, that's what we call it ... He's the boss, but we're a family ...

"He flipped a couple of us off, which is very dad, very appropriate," she admits. "That's a good sign. He's there. He's joking."