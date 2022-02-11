Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the "Travis Scott: "Look Mom I Can Fly" premiere in Los Angeles in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has named her baby boy Wolf Webster.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul gave birth to her son on February 2 and she's now revealed his name via Instagram, posting a black-and-white image with the moniker on the photo-sharing platform.

Kylie - who also has Stormi, 4, with her boyfriend Travis Scott - simply wrote: "WOLF WEBSTER [heart emoji] (sic)"

The brunette beauty has more than 300 million followers on Instagram and recently announced the arrival of her baby boy via the platform, sharing the black-and-white photo showing her son's tiny hand.

However, Kylie and the rest of her family have subsequently remained tight-lipped about the baby's name amid intense speculation online. A source previously claimed Kylie would reveal the name of her son when she feels "ready".

The insider explained earlier this week: "They will share when Kylie is ready. Travis and Kylie picked a name together and she will share it in a few days but wants to make sure she loves the name [before making an announcement]."

Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child on Instagram. Photo / Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Meanwhile, another source previously claimed that Kylie and Travis "work really well as parents".

The loved-up duo actually split in 2019, before rekindling their romance amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and it's been suggested that they're "very streamlined" as parents.

The insider explained: "Kylie is very maternal, and Travis is also very paternal. They are both super engaged when it comes to family and work really well as parents together. They are very streamlined."

Jenner - who previously dated rap star Tyga - has "poured her heart and soul" into raising their daughter and she's relished the challenge of motherhood.

The insider added: "She has learned so much about being a mom in the

process."