Australian television actress Simmone Jade Mackinnon has opened up about being in dire straits financially since leaving the industry. Photos / Getty Images, Instagram

Australian television actress Simmone Jade Mackinnon has opened up about being in dire straits financially since leaving the industry. Photos / Getty Images, Instagram

Australian actress Simmone Jade Mackinnon, mostly known for her roles in the 2000s shows Baywatch: Hawaii and McLeod’s Daughters, has spoken up about her recent financial struggles after achieving success earlier in her career.

Mackinnon made a name for herself internationally when she appeared in Baywatch: Hawaii, an American spin-off of the original Baywatch, which aired from 1999 to 2001.

The actress then returned to Australia where she played her most notable role in the popular Australian drama series McLeod’s Daughters, starring as Stevie Hall from 2003 to 2009.

However, Mackinnon’s rise to fame was not enough to set her up for the rest of her career.

Once McLeod’s Daughters ended in 2009, Mackinnon lost her ties to the industry, later finding herself in financial hardship. The experience had such an impact that she experienced hair loss and panic attacks.

The 51-year-old - who was nominated for most popular actress at the Logie Awards three times between 2007 and 2009 - now lives in a caravan with her 14-year-old son since leaving the industry.

Mackinnon opened up about her tough situation on Australian reality TV series The Summit. The Baywatch star appears in the latest season as she competes to win a slice of a A$1 million ($1.09m) grand prize.

“The last three years have been the hardest of my life,” Mackinnon - who was once engaged to actor Jason Momoa - said.

Simmone Jade Mackinnon is starring in the latest season of Australian reality TV series The Summit, which is filmed in New Zealand. Photo / Nine

“And that caused severe anxiety. After a week of back-to-back panic attacks that led to massive hair loss.

“There was big chunks just falling out so I had to shave it all off. You lose your hair and it’s a massive psychological hit.

“I just hid. I hid away from everything and everyone for years.”

When McLeod’s Daughters was killed in 2009, Mackinnon decided to take an extended career break.

She advised her agents she wished to spend more time raising her son as she realised he “would more than likely be my only child”, Mackinnon told the Advertiser.

The actress later intended to travel around Australia and bought a caravan in 2016. However, her travel plans fell through and the caravan became parked at her family’s, where her father was ill.

She found a job working as a jillaroo on a cattle station in rural Queensland, a full-circle moment for the ex-actress as McLeod’s Daughters was set on a cattle station.

Mackinnon said she was very content in this part of her life, praising the “priceless” lifestyle despite only just being able to make ends meet with her pay.

But the Covid-19 pandemic was another big blow for Mackinnon, who described hitting “rock bottom” while trying to save her online clothing store.

“I poured everything I had into it. I’m proud to say it’s still going three years later but it is without a doubt the most stressful situation I have ever been in,” she said.

“Living off credit cards, continually just praying people will like my new designs. It’s taken a massive toll mentally and at the beginning of last year, I suffered a physical toll when I lost all my hair due to the stress.

“Rock bottom is where I found myself. And there’s really only one way you can go from there ... and that is up.”

Mackinnon also starred in ‘90s shows All Saints and Water Rats.

Jason Momoa and Simmone Jade Mackinnon starred together on Baywatch: Hawaii and were in a relationship for six years. Photo / Getty Images

Mackinnon and Momoa, her co-star on Baywatch: Hawaii, were together for six years between 1999 and 2005, becoming engaged in 2004. However, the pair broke it off when Momoa - mostly known for his roles in Game of Thrones and Aquaman - began a relationship with actress Lisa Bonet.

Mackinnon has now returned to screens as a contestant on the reality series The Summit, hosted by actor Jai Courtney. The action-adventure show is filmed in New Zealand and follows 14 people as they compete to reach the top of Mount Aspiring to win a part of the A$1m.

Contestants on the show have to carry a backpack with them that is filled with $70,000. If a contestant quits the game, their money is removed from the prize fund.