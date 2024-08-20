The doctors who allegedly distributed drugs to Matthew Perry are no longer allowed to prescribe medication to patients. Photo / Getty Images

Matthew Perry’s doctors are no longer legally allowed to prescribe medication.

Mark Chavez, 54, and Salvador Plasencia, 42, are facing charges over their alleged roles in distributing ketamine to the late Friends actor, who died on October 28 last year, aged 54, from the “acute effects” of the anaesthetic.

And now the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has clarified to E! News that the pair have given up the right to advise and authorise the use of a medicine or treatment.

The US Department of Justice announced on August 15 that Plasencia is charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine plus seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to the federal investigation.

Chavez agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine – confirming in his plea agreement he sold ketamine to Plasencia off-market for Perry to use.