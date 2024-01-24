When tensions arise in Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves’ marriage, they know just how to make things all right, all right, all right.

On Wednesday, the Hollywood lovebirds will feature on Your Mama’s Kitchen podcast, and in a preview clip, the Fool’s Gold star revealed to host Michelle Norris that food can often ease spousal clashes with his wife, reports Fox News.

“In the middle of that disagreement, if I was to say, [be] the cook that night, and I was doing my steak sushi, if I’m gonna to give you — slice you off another bite, and then go serve you, there’s an invisible dissipation to the disagreement that happens in my service to her. That I handed her a gift. Of something that we were already really enjoying. That I continued,” he shared.

Just because there was an argument doesn’t mean the meal is finished, McConaughey stressed, going on to say that he and Alves won’t “quit serving” each other, both literally and metaphorically.

“I don’t make my tea as good as you. But the fact that you make my tea and serve me my tea in the morning makes me go: ‘It just tastes better’,” he continued. “Even if you and I are in a disagreement, the fact that you still make my tea in the morning and serve my tea … It’s the difference between being married and dating.”

“Yeah. Trust me, ladies, some mornings I do not want to serve that tea,” Alves confessed.

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, this year. Photo / AP

“But she still will make it for me anyway!” McConaghey shared.

“[When you’re] dating somebody and suddenly you get in disagreement, you’re like, ‘Uh oh, this is a sign of things to come. Better get out now.’ But you’re married and you disagree and you’re like, ‘I’m not pulling the parachute. This is part of it. I’m going to work through this. I’m still gonna serve my man his tea. I’m still gonna serve my lady her steak sushi because I know she loves it.’ Even though we may be in a disagreement,” he said.

“Sweet food can de-escalate some things,” the Dallas Buyers Club star revealed earlier in the chat. “Even if it’s a nice piece of chocolate or some icecream,” McCoughney added, going on to say he doesn’t regularly indulge in sweets.

“Maybe that’s why that milkshake on Sunday night … meant so much,” he said to Alves, seemingly referencing a recent incident. “It was the grace part. You and I have started out certain dinners where we were getting along great, maybe the food was tasting great, and the conversation maybe turned – took a bend in the road – where all of a sudden we were butting heads on something,” McConaughey shared.

“That never happens,” Alves jested.

McConaughey and Alves wed in 2012 and share three kids, sons Levi and Lingston and daughter Vida.