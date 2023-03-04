This star's wife was on board a Lufthansa flight struck by severe turbulence. Photo / Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey’s wife was one of the passengers on board a Lufthansa flight which descended into “chaos” on Wednesday. The plane experienced extremely strong turbulence, resulting in the plane plummeting “almost 4,000 feet”.

After the mayhem on Flight 469, Camila Alves McConaughey posted a video on social media of a cluttered cabin, showing the aftermath of the disrupted flight. The aeroplane was en route from Austin, Texas to Frankfurt, Germany.

“I was told the plane dropped almost 4,000ft, seven people went to the hospital. Everything was flying everywhere,” she said, recounting the experience to her one million followers.

“To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing, but the plane was CHAOS and the turbulence keep on coming,” Alves added.

The Airbus A330 was struck by severe turbulence while flying over Tennessee at 37,000ft and had to land at Dullas International Airport in Virginia at 9:10pm on account of the weather, reported the Federal Aviation Administration.

“The @lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes…that one. Thank God everyone was safe and ok,” Alves captioned the video.

She thanked the German airline for the arrangements made after the scary experience, while noting she grabbed a drink following the traumatic flight at the Marriott, reported the New York Post.

“I must say, everyone @marriottbonvoy by the airport of Washington where we had to divert to and spend the night was so kind! And we made it to the bar with one minute before closing,” Alves wrote.

The Brazilian model and designer was able to reschedule her flight to the next day. However, she did share that the skies were still not quite clear for the second leg of her interrupted trip.