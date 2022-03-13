Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Matt Heath: Why you shouldn't throw apple cores out car windows

4 minutes to read
Photo / 123RF

Photo / 123RF

Matt Heath
By
Matt Heath

Radio host on Radio Hauraki and Herald columnist

OPINION:

Is it okay to throw apple cores out your car window? I say no.

The war in Ukraine, Covid restrictions and the out-of-control cost of living put fruit disposal low on the list of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.