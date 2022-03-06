Richie Mo'unga will always remember the first time he met Kieran Read. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Richie Mo'unga will always remember the first time he met Kieran Read. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

In this episode of Between Two Beers the guys talk about the first time Kieran Read met Richie Mo'unga at Owen Franks' wedding - and why Read choked him out, what it was like facing Shane Bond in the Black Clash, what the All Blacks' All or nothing Amazon doco got wrong and right, his darkest days while recovering from the pain caused by his head injury, reflections on the late, great Joeli Vidiri, what it takes to be a great leader and the best stories about Richie McCaw's incredible engine.

Show notes | Episode 72 | Kieran Read

2.02: Running a Hotmail operation in 2022, trail running, weight loss, and a regular day in Kieran Read's life post All Blacks career

7.32: Kieran Read: not what you'd expect

9.34: The Black Clash: "This is your greatest achievement on the sporting field"

15.18: A cricket prodigy with BJ Watling and Anton Devcich

21.19: Kieran Read v Richie Mo'unga at Owen Franks' wedding

28.16: Growing up in Counties Manukau: Joeli Vidiri, playing for the Steelers, Rosehill College and Wesley College

40.33: The foundations of leadership: connection, authenticity, accountability

47.30: All or Nothing: behind the scenes of the Amazon Prime documentary

51.57: Taking over the All Blacks captaincy

54.33: Kieran Read on Richie McCaw

1.00.40: Vulnerability and using your platform to push positive messages

1.07.21: Dealing with injuries and having the will to play through and recover

1.11.21: Another Richie McCaw interlude

1.14.35: Rehabilitation from head injury (Vestibular Rehabilitation Treatment)

1.19.23: The sensitivities of talking about head injury in the current climate

1.22.40: The 2019 World Cup in Japan

1.30.09: The haka: how or who makes the call between Ka Mate and Kapa o Ponga?

1.36.01 kieranread.co.nz

1.38.50: Matt Heath, the Alternative Commentary Collective

1.40.14: Last words from Steven, Seamus and Kieran