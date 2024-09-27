“The tattoo is the original ‘pirates’ Radio Hauraki logo. Of course, Radio Hauraki started out on the sea, out on the Hauraki Gulf. They originally had this kind of ship logo, but that was gone by the time I started,” he explains.

“I’ve been there for 14 years at Hauraki, and 11 on the Matt and Jerry Show. So I just thought, ‘Why don’t I get a bloody tattoo to remind myself of that?’ I went for the classic.”

Matt Heath has commemorated his 14 years at Radio Hauraki by getting a tattoo of the station's former logo. Photo / Radio Hauraki

Due to the time management of this perennially tardy journalist, Heath’s ink had already been completed by the time the interview began. However, the helpful tattoo artist quickly stepped in to recreate their session by clingwrapping an arm support for Heath to lean on during our chat.

It’s then he begins reminiscing on the last 11 years with Wells, which have been nothing short of eventful: from courting controversy by questioning a Prime Minister on whether he urinates in the shower, to being threatened with a “spanking” by Sir Paul McCartney, the duo have made an indelible mark on New Zealand radio with their unique brand of irreverent humour.

“It’s been the best possible time with the best friends. I’ve loved every second of it. You know, normally in radio you get fired or you move to another company and everyone hates you, so it’s quite weird to be choosing to leave something that you love,” he says, still leaning his freshly inked arm on the clingwrap.

“Choosing to leave a job you love is quite a weird experience. It just seems like the right time to try something new, and I’m pretty excited to be doing Newstalk ZB Afternoons, which will be a real challenge having never done talkback before but we’ll see how we go. It probably won’t be as loosey-goosey.”

While he doesn’t yet know who will succeed his spot on Radio Hauraki’s breakfast show, he ponders whether anyone is up to the job - and what credentials they would need to fill the Heath-shaped hole left behind.

“It’s like picking your ex-wife’s next husband. Do I want someone that’s someone really pathetic? Someone shorter than me? I just want a real loser, so I don’t feel bad,” he says jokingly (or perhaps not).

“Nah, just someone that makes Jerry and [producer] Mash happy, and works well for Radio Hauraki, because I’ll be listening in the mornings. I’ll be a fan. I just can’t think who it could be. Is there anyone out there that can replace me? I don’t know.”

As for his ideal walkout song on his final day in the Radio Hauraki studio, it’s a question Heath has been thinking long and hard about.

“I’ve been thinking about this a lot. There’s a song by Daft Punk called Fragments of Time that sort of fits - the words fit. Goodbye Stranger by Supertramp. Never Say Goodbye by Bon Jovi. Maybe anything with ‘goodbye’ in it,” he muses.

“But I reckon Landslide by Fleetwood Mac - that sort of explains how I feel about it ... an emotional landslide and the changing of time, all that kind of stuff. Great song, it gets me every time.”

This journalist proceeds to tell him that she believes The Chicks’ cover of Landslide is superior, to which he nods politely. We move on.

As for the soundtrack to his time at Radio Hauraki, it’s a question Heath hasn’t put as much thought into. The Cult’s She Sells Sanctuary is one of his all-time favourites and quickly secures a spot on the track-list; as for the rest, he says he’ll have to think about it.

The radio host got a permanent reminder of his time at Radio Hauraki, popping into Ōtautahi Tattoo. Photo / Radio Hauraki

When asked about some of their most memorable on-air muck-ups, it’s clear one moment has continued to live in Heath’s head rent-free, as the kids say these days. He wistfully recalls the time Wells dared utter the phrase, “Let’s get bizzaay”, as they prepared to interview James McOnie.

“It was so awkward and such a weird thing to say that no one could say anything for about two minutes, and even Banger, our producer at the time, couldn’t press play ... it was so uncool,” he says matter-of-factly. “But then we leaned into it and we released ‘Let’s Get Bizzaay’ T-shirts, and now it’s the catch phrase for our [The Matt & Jerry] podcast.

“Then there’s the times I’ve turned up inebriated ... but we’ve always had really good producers. Even if me and Jerry have been pretty loose, the actual production on the show has always been slick,” he adds, chuckling.

“There’s been a few times I’ve said ‘f***’, which always surprises me - I’m usually pretty good at not saying it. Most of our most shocking moments have been planned, you know.”

Heath and Wells will present Victory Lap: One Last Hoon from September 30, looking back at their 11 years on air together with special guests. Fans of the show can send in audio messages for Heath via Radio Hauraki on the iHeart app.

Here’s the rest of the Herald’s Q&A with Matt Heath.

Herald: Speaking of, the best stunt, the best gag - what comes to mind from your time on the show?

MH: “I guess the one that made international news was when we asked [former Prime Minister] John Key if he does wees in the shower. That was on [Last Week Tonight with] John Oliver in the States, it was played on TV shows in Australia and England ... That was a pretty big moment. Also when we were interviewing Paul McCartney, he said he wanted to ‘pull our pants down’ - we were a bunch of ‘naughty boys’, he wanted to ‘come around there and whack our bottoms’. That was a pretty good one. I’m a huge Beatles fan, and interviewing Paul McCartney was a huge buzz for me. And then for him to threaten to spank my bare botty - that was a red-letter moment in my life.”

Aside from Paul, what are other standout interviews from your time at Hauraki?

“We do so many great interviews. We actually interviewed Norman Ohler the other day, who’s the German writer of my favourite book of all time, Blitzed: Drugs in Nazi Germany. [It’s] on the methamphetamine use of the Nazis. It’s a pretty shocking book but he’s a great author, so I was pretty excited to get an interview with him. Oh, and Graham Norton - he was a really, really good interview. Then there’s Dave Grohl; we’ve interviewed him a few times and he’s always been amazing. Obviously a naughty boy as well, but a very, very lovely human being when you talk to him. He gives radio wounders like us a lot of his time - he’s a good guy. There’s been so many over the years.”

Have there been people you’ve interviewed who have since passed - someone you could never interview again?

“There have been some that have passed. I did stand beside Chris Cornell at a urinal once at a Big Day Out after-party. I talked to him there while we both had our willies out - it was almost better than an interview. Then there’s Taylor [Hawkins] from Foo Fighters; we interviewed him a couple of times, and he’s gone now.”

Can you speak about the worst interview?

“The worst interview was probably Arj Barker, an American comedian who really freaking hated our guts. That was a really tense interview, he did not like us at all - which was odd because he’d asked to be on our show, to promote his show. He might have hated us and come on to make a point. There was basically 30 seconds between us asking questions and him answering, but he’s famously a prickly character.”

Any last words you’d like to say about your time at Radio Hauraki?

“My time at Radio Hauraki has been the best possible job anyone could ever, ever want, I enjoyed all of it. I love all the people there. I love the station and I’m sad to leave but it is my time. Radio Hauraki’s going to go on - and probably be a lot better without me. I’ll be looking forward to listening as a fan.”

Matt Heath has announced he is leaving Radio Hauraki after 14 amazing years, so from the 30th of September we are... Posted by Radio Hauraki on Monday 23 September 2024

Heath will start as the new co-host of Newstalk ZB’s Afternoons show on Monday, October 7.

Heath’s answers have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.