Jock and Lauren Zonfrillo. Photo / Instagram

Warning: Care has been taken to avoid spoilers however social media posts and comments could reveal spoilers.

As we approach the finale of the late Jock Zonfrillo’s final MasterChef season, his widow, Lauren Fried has shared an emotional message to fans.

In an Instagram Reel shared on Zonfrillo’s social media account, the mother of two made a heartbreaking confession admitting she hasn’t been able to watch any of the current season but will tune in for the finale to honour her late husband’s memory.

“As a family we’re going to try to watch it,” she said referring to herself, and their children, Alfie, 5, and Isla, 2.

“We haven’t been able to watch this season just yet, something we will do, but we felt that tonight was an important one to watch. Like most families there’s moments across the year that are special, and we used to really enjoy watching the finale together. It was something Jock was really proud of, it was a job he really loved doing, so we’ve decided were going to honour that and keep doing what we would normally do and watch the finale together.”

Lauren Fried said the family would be watching in honour of her late husband. Photo / Instagram

Lauren said she had received many messages throughout the day from people “and they all seem to be really sad.

“So I just wanted to get on here and say, yes it is sad, but this is something he loved doing and this is not the end of the line for Jock at all. We have so many wonderful recipes of Jock having fun, of travel, of family stuff that I would love to share with everyone and it’s very much a way I can find meaning through all of this.”

She continued to thank fans for their well wishes and said while it has made her sad she also has a lot of “happiness and pride” for her late husband.

Australia aired the season finale last night, however, New Zealand is one week behind following TVNZ’s decision to delay screening after the chef’s shock death. Kiwis will be able to tune in this week for the final week of episodes with the season finale airing on Sunday, July 23.

Jock Zonfrillo, his wife Lauren and their two children Alfie, 5, and Isla, 2. Photo / Facebook

The Australian MasterChef judge was found dead at a Melbourne hotel on April 30, the day before the show’s new season was due to air, he was farewelled by a small group of family and close friends in Sydney in May, news.com.au reported.

It is understood the award-winning chef’s wife, the mother to two of Zonfrillo’s four children, sent invitations to a select few to attend the private ceremony. The news outlet also reports there was no wake for the Scottish-Italian celebrity chef who had been secretly battling bowel cancer and is understood to have died of natural causes.