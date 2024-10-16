“There’s … the issue of cultural appropriation,” Liu said. “There’s an issue of taking something that’s very distinctly Asian in its identity and quote-unquote ‘making it better,’ which I have an issue with.”

And he pressed the pair about the lack of acknowledgement about boba’s Taiwanese roots in its packaging and branding.

“I started this venture company for a lot of reasons, but really primarily to uplift minority entrepreneurs,” said Liu. “And not only do I feel like this is not happening here, but that I would be uplifting a business that is profiting off of something that feels so dear to my cultural heritage.”

Liu unsurprisingly passed on the chance to go in on invest in the company, although several of his fellow Dragons were interested, and investor Manjit Minhas ultimately agreed to back the pair to the tune of $1 million.

The episode triggered a wave of criticism on social media, with many viewers angered by the Bobba founders as well as the supportive Dragons.

“It’s always that way, isn’t it? You can’t trust the people of the ethnicity from which that food comes to actually make that food,” snarked a Korean American TikToker who goes by the handle of Soogia1. “Had it not been for these two … God knows what you’d be getting when you go out for boba.”

Liu ultimately weighed in, posting a TikTok video of his own in which he said he stood by his concerns about the company, but also thought some people had gone too far, describing “death threats, harassment, bullying, and dog-piling” that the founders had since experienced.

“I think we’re starting to lose the plot of what, ultimately, the positive energy of this is, which is let’s educate people, let’s make the world a better place, let’s make people aware that, you know, certain things aren’t okay from a cultural perspective,” said Liu.

While he said he thought the brand should be held accountable to “valid criticism,” Liu said he thought Frenette and Fiset had appeared on Dragons’ Den in “good faith” and that their exposure to “cultural conversations” like the one he has sparked were limited. “It’s 2024 and we expect that people do their part and educate themselves,” he said. “But I try to give grace and I ask for a lot of grace.”

Minhas backtracked, posting a video in which she explained that she had a change of heart after the show aired. “After more reflection, due diligence and listening to many of your opinions I will not be investing in Bobba Tea,” she said.

And the brand posted a lengthy mea culpa statement on Instagram in which it said it took responsibility for failing to acknowledge its products’ history and origins. “We will reevaluate our branding, packaging, and marketing strategies to ensure they reflect a respectful and accurate representation of our Taiwanese partnership and bubble tea’s cultural roots,” the message read.

The whole episode had many commenters upset that Liu, whose 2022 memoir is title We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story, had to do the heavy lifting of bringing up the issue, educating people about it - and then defending the owners of the company.

“Thank you for speaking up, you were so in the right!” one commenter write. “They really were disrespectful and oblivious to it. Even the other judges were not comprehending what was happening. Wish they supported you more.”

Many praised Liu for how he handled it all.

“Your ability to empathise with them brings forth a level [of] respect that is almost unheard of,” one commenter wrote on his TikTok post. “This is a very teachable moment. Thank you for being an example of grace, patience and professionalism.”