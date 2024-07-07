In an exclusive interview with the magazine, the former couple announced they were unable to make their relationship work after the show, mainly because of the distance and the pressure that came with Hunt having to relocate to Auckland, where Best and her 6-year-old son Kaelin currently live.

Speaking to the publication separately, Best confessed she decided to end the relationship after realising she was struggling with the “pressure” of it all - especially when Hunt was approved to change his immigration visa, which was linked to an accredited school in Christchurch, to a school in Auckland which would allow him to move.

“I really, really liked James. He’s such a wonderful person, and I would’ve loved it if he lived in the same city as me so we could date like normal,” Best said. “It was just so much pressure, and it basically got on top of me. I’m not good at handling stress.”

James met Sam's family during the home visits segment of the show.

The influencer also spoke about the difficulties of allowing Hunt - the first man since her son’s father, into Kaelin’s life. She said it “really threw” the primary schooler and after an entire weekend with Hunt there, she found her son would take “a while” to find his routine again.

“It honestly just got very heavy,” she said.

As for Hunt, he said he knows Best “had her reasons” but claimed he ultimately felt as though he wasn’t “good enough” for her.

Hunt was open in expressing his self-esteem issues in the show, and experts John Aiken and Jo Robertson praised the primary school teacher for acknowledging his emotions.

It was smooth sailing for the former couple during their stint on MAFS.

While the pair have not revealed if they remain friends, Hunt told the publication he is “ready to put myself back out there” and still dreams of having a family. “I don’t think that will ever change,” he said.

Hunt and Best appeared to have a fairytale romance on the show, with the mother of one telling her on-screen husband at their vow renewal, “James, as I stood apart from you as I am now at the start of this experiment nervous beyond words, I was curious as I stared into the most beautiful blue eyes wondering what you’d be like and if you’re the person I’d been hoping for,” she said. “Not even 12 hours later, I knew you were someone special.”

Hunt told his on-screen bride, “I will give us my all because I want to make this work in the outside world. Sam, I love you and I can’t wait to build a life with the girl of my dreams.”

However, the pair were realistic in admitting they had hard days ahead of them with a long-distance relationship.

The former couple were smitten from the moment they met.

Fans speculate MAFS split

Speculation has been brewing for weeks about the status of the former couple’s relationship after they remained tight-lipped following the reunion episode last month. It reached boiling point after Hunt shared multiple images on social media showing off his recent fitness transformation.

Revealing how he “got in shape so quickly”, he said, “Everyone’s motivation is different. You need to find yours. Negative experiences in life = my motivation.”

He added “diet, dedication and consistency is key”, and told his nearly 5000 followers, “Anyone can change in a short amount of time.”

James Hunt's seemingly innocent Instagram post sparked rumours among curious fans.

It prompted many to insist the sudden transformation indicated a break-up between Hunt and Best and they took to a Married At First Sight NZ Facebook group to share their thoughts.

“Mr Single Guy”, one fan wrote. Another added, “So I’m guessing him and Sam are not together”.

Fans react to surprise MAFS split

Following confirmation of the surprise split, many took to Facebook where they reacted to the news.

“Ohhh so very sad,” one person wrote. They added, “they were really lovely and respectful of each other and everyone else the whole time and seemed so in love and happy together.”

“Gutted I thought they were so good together,” another said, while a third added, “aww that’s sad.”

While others were skeptical it was true, “Wow I wonder how true it is, I’m still hesitant aye. I’ll have to have a look tomorrow.” Another added, “they’re prob still together [sic]”.

