Taking to Instagram, Hunt shared a series of images showing off his body transformation, telling fans how he “got in shape so quickly”.

Along with multiple shirtless photos which appear to have been taken at the gym, the reality star showed off the journey of his fitness progress and admitted, “Everyone’s motivation is different. You need to find yours. Negative experiences in life = my motivation.”

James Hunt's seemingly innocent Instagram post sparked rumours among curious fans. Photo / @james.hunt414

He added “diet, dedication and consistency is key”, and told his nearly 5000 followers, “Anyone can change in a short amount of time.”

While the post appeared completely innocent, fans were quick to share it in the Married At First Sight NZ Facebook group where they speculated it could indicate a break-up between Hunt and Best.

“Mr Single Guy”, one fan wrote. Another added, “So I’m guessing him and Sam are not together”.

The comment prompted a flurry of replies, with one fan pointing out, “Notice no wedding ring”, with another person speculating there could be a deeper meaning behind his caption, “he’s saying he’s had a negative experience so doesn’t sound good.”

Another replied saying, “they aren’t [together]”, adding they knew because they had seen it on “Tinder”. The user did not clarify whether they saw Hunt or Best on the dating app.

The last time fans saw the pair, they were planning their long-distance relationship. Photo / Warner Bros Discovery

The topic appears to be of huge interest, with a further thread in the group blatantly asking if the pair are still together.

One person claimed they saw a post from someone who ran into Hunt in Christchurch and claimed they were told they aren’t together anymore.

Another wrote, “They are being sooo quiet on social media so that worries me!!”

The couple have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status following the conclusion of the show.

Hunt and Best appeared to have a fairytale romance on the show, with the mother of one telling her on-screen husband at their vow renewal, “James, as I stood apart from you as I am now at the start of this experiment nervous beyond words, I was curious as I stared into the most beautiful blue eyes wondering what you’d be like and if you’re the person I’d been hoping for,” she said. “Not even 12 hours later, I knew you were someone special.”

The on-screen couple appeared to go from strength to strength on the show. Photo / Warner Bros Discovery

Hunt told his on-screen bride, “I will give us my all because I want to make this work in the outside world. Sam, I love you and I can’t wait to build a life with the girl of my dreams.”

However, the pair were realistic in admitting they had hard days ahead of them as Hunt lives in Christchurch, where he works as a primary school teacher, and Best lives in Auckland with her 5-year-old son.

At the reunion, they told experts Jo Robertson and John Aiken they were planning to keep in touch with “daily Snapchats” and see each other as often as they could.

Hunt also revealed they had been in talks about him relocating to Auckland to be with Best. “I’m probably looking to move towards the end of next year,” he said.

Best declined to comment when approached by the Herald. Hunt could not be reached at the time of publication.

Lillie Rohan is a London-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things reality TV, films and music.











