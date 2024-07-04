James Hunt and Samantha Best won Kiwi hearts this season. Photo / Warner Bros Discovery
One Married At First Sight NZ couple went from strength to strength this season, going as far as to say “I love you” during their final vows, but a recent social media post has fans theorising James Hunt and Samantha Best may have split.
Christchurch-based James Hunt and Auckland-based Samantha Best won not only each other’s hearts during the recent season of Married At First Sight NZ but also the hearts of the nation.
From the first moment they met on the Vanuatu beach when Best said “score” upon hearing Hunt’s English accent and seeing his bright blue eyes, to their “first fight” about wardrobe space in their Auckland apartment and the adorable moment Hunt said, “I love you” at the final vows, fans have been invested in the couple.
While they appeared to be loved up in the reunion episode, which aired just last week, a recent post by Hunt has fans theorising that the couple - who were headed for a long-distance relationship - have called it quits.
Taking to Instagram, Hunt shared a series of images showing off his body transformation, telling fans how he “got in shape so quickly”.
Along with multiple shirtless photos which appear to have been taken at the gym, the reality star showed off the journey of his fitness progress and admitted, “Everyone’s motivation is different. You need to find yours. Negative experiences in life = my motivation.”
He added “diet, dedication and consistency is key”, and told his nearly 5000 followers, “Anyone can change in a short amount of time.”
While the post appeared completely innocent, fans were quick to share it in the Married At First Sight NZ Facebook group where they speculated it could indicate a break-up between Hunt and Best.
“Mr Single Guy”, one fan wrote. Another added, “So I’m guessing him and Sam are not together”.
The comment prompted a flurry of replies, with one fan pointing out, “Notice no wedding ring”, with another person speculating there could be a deeper meaning behind his caption, “he’s saying he’s had a negative experience so doesn’t sound good.”
Another replied saying, “they aren’t [together]”, adding they knew because they had seen it on “Tinder”. The user did not clarify whether they saw Hunt or Best on the dating app.
The topic appears to be of huge interest, with a further thread in the group blatantly asking if the pair are still together.
One person claimed they saw a post from someone who ran into Hunt in Christchurch and claimed they were told they aren’t together anymore.
Another wrote, “They are being sooo quiet on social media so that worries me!!”
The couple have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status following the conclusion of the show.
Hunt and Best appeared to have a fairytale romance on the show, with the mother of one telling her on-screen husband at their vow renewal, “James, as I stood apart from you as I am now at the start of this experiment nervous beyond words, I was curious as I stared into the most beautiful blue eyes wondering what you’d be like and if you’re the person I’d been hoping for,” she said. “Not even 12 hours later, I knew you were someone special.”
Hunt told his on-screen bride, “I will give us my all because I want to make this work in the outside world. Sam, I love you and I can’t wait to build a life with the girl of my dreams.”
However, the pair were realistic in admitting they had hard days ahead of them as Hunt lives in Christchurch, where he works as a primary school teacher, and Best lives in Auckland with her 5-year-old son.