A month later, the couple enjoyed a babymoon in Sardinia, Italy ahead of their son’s arrival.

The A-lister looked stunning in a black bikini with her baby dump on display as she frolicked around with her husband.

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley. Photo / Getty Images

At some point, the couple even rode on a jetski and seemed to be having a great time soaking up the sun.

The Neighbours alumna’s final red-carpet event before giving birth was in early September, when she attended the screening of My Old Ass, which she produced with Ackerley.

Horrifyingly, during Robbie’s pregnancy, she became the victim of vile body-shaming.

Robbie, who was fresh off the success of Barbie, was targeted by some fans who were upset to see her body changing.

She’d gone from looking like a doll to being a normal pregnant woman.

Someone wrote underneath a photo of Robbie that it was like “watching your favourite pub burn down,” and one troll wrote that she “used” to be hot. Meanwhile, someone complained that she didn’t look like Barbie anymore.

Robbie never responded to the disgusting comments made about her body.

The 34-year-old is typically very private. For instance, she’s stayed tight-lipped about her pregnancy, but she opened up to Porter magazine back in 2018 about her desire to become a mother.

“If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tonnes of kids there. But definitely not at the moment. That’s 100% certain,” she said at the time.

Robbie has also previously called out the pressure facing famous women to have children.

In 2019, during an interview with Radio Times, Robbie spoke about the frustrating question she was being asked after she married in 2016.

“I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract,” she said.

“‘You’re married, now have a baby’. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”

- More to come.