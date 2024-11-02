Advertisement
Margot Robbie gives birth to first child with husband Tom Ackerley

By Mary Madigan
news.com.au·
3 mins to read
Margot Robbie attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo / Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Barbie actress Margot Robbie has reportedly given birth to her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

Australian superstar Margot Robbie has reportedly given birth to a healthy baby boy with her husband of eight years, Tom Ackerley.

According to the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old welcomed her first child on October 17 in Los Angeles.

The Barbie star’s pregnancy was first revealed back in July.

Robbie never formally announced she was pregnant. Instead, she wore a white crop top on a holiday that revealed her baby bump, and at the time, multiple close sources confirmed she was expecting her first child.

A month later, the couple enjoyed a babymoon in Sardinia, Italy ahead of their son’s arrival.

The A-lister looked stunning in a black bikini with her baby dump on display as she frolicked around with her husband.

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley. Photo / Getty Images
At some point, the couple even rode on a jetski and seemed to be having a great time soaking up the sun.

The Neighbours alumna’s final red-carpet event before giving birth was in early September, when she attended the screening of My Old Ass, which she produced with Ackerley.

Horrifyingly, during Robbie’s pregnancy, she became the victim of vile body-shaming.

Robbie, who was fresh off the success of Barbie, was targeted by some fans who were upset to see her body changing.

She’d gone from looking like a doll to being a normal pregnant woman.

Someone wrote underneath a photo of Robbie that it was like “watching your favourite pub burn down,” and one troll wrote that she “used” to be hot. Meanwhile, someone complained that she didn’t look like Barbie anymore.

Robbie never responded to the disgusting comments made about her body.

The 34-year-old is typically very private. For instance, she’s stayed tight-lipped about her pregnancy, but she opened up to Porter magazine back in 2018 about her desire to become a mother.

“If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tonnes of kids there. But definitely not at the moment. That’s 100% certain,” she said at the time.

Robbie has also previously called out the pressure facing famous women to have children.

In 2019, during an interview with Radio Times, Robbie spoke about the frustrating question she was being asked after she married in 2016.

“I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract,” she said.

“‘You’re married, now have a baby’. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”

- More to come.

