The pop star took to TikTok on Tuesday to share a rare three-minute confessional where she spoke candidly about her body and her mental health. Photo / Getty Images

Ariana Grande has taken to social media to address body-shaming.

The singer posted a rare video on TikTok yesterday to discuss her mental health while addressing recent criticism about her body, according to People magazine.

“I don’t do this often. I don’t like it. I’m not good at it. But I just wanted to address your concerns about my body, and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to,” she began.

“There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And personally, for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” she expressed.

“I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly, and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider [to be] my ‘healthy’, but that, in fact, wasn’t my healthy.”

The pop star went on to say that, while she shouldn’t have to talk about personal matters to her fans, she felt that “something good might come” from being open and vulnerable on the public forum.

“Healthy can look different,” Grande added.

“The second thing is, you never know what someone is going through, so even if you’re coming from a loving place or a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they’re working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves,” she added.

Grande finished her three-minute confessional with some kind words to her fans, sharing that “you’re beautiful, no matter what phase you’re in”.

“Sending you guys a lot of love, and I think you’re beautiful no matter what you’re going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had — or not — or anything,” she said near the end of the video.

“I just think you’re beautiful and wanted to share some feelings. Have a very beautiful day, and I’m sending you a lot of love.”

Ariana Grande is currently working on a film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, which will be released in two instalments. A few weeks ago, the Thank U, Next singer was candid about her personal development on the project and reflected on her journey thus far while filming.

The star wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption: “To be transforming and healing parts of me that I never knew needed it. Or maybe did. Forgive me for this most cancerian, rambly post.”