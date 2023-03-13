Auckland actor Heather Wilcock stars in the new production of Wicked the Musical, at Auckland's SkyCity Theatre from March 30-April 22. Photo / Andi Crown

Kiwi actor Heather Wilcock reflects on family holidays, musical theatre studies in New York and her most memorable sunrise.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

We took a family holiday to Fiji when I was maybe 8, and one day caught a bus to Sigatoka town, and one of the locals had put their washing basket on the racks above the seat. When we turned a corner, the basket fell and washing went everywhere. Chaos ensued!

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Every year, since I was about 4 weeks old, my whole family would travel north to a small doc campsite in Whangaruru and spend 2-3 weeks up there. Mum and Dad would pack the boat like a giant game of Tetris, and we would be up at 5am, pillows in hand, to make the nearly 4-hour journey. We would always a stop in Whangārei for a special breakfast. Once there, we were constantly in and out of the water, playing board games, skiing, fishing, and endless games of spotlight.

Who has most inspired your travels?

My parents. They travelled all through Europe for a number of years, having their first baby in Dover, England (my older sister) before returning to settle here in Tāmaki Makaurau. Although I haven’t travelled much, I’ve loved hearing all the stories from their travels and hope one day to visit some of the same places.

Heather Wilcock in Whangaruru. Photo / Supplied

What is the greatest trip you’ve ever been on?

I was lucky enough to spend 6 months living and studying musical theatre in New York City. That was a pretty great trip.

And the worst?

I took a trip to Thailand with my then-partner, and we had booked 4 days on Ko Tao to do some snorkelling, but on the first night there he was struck with the worst case of food poisoning, and we ended up spending all 4 days stuck inside while I fed him ice cubes and charcoal and kept him alive.

What’s your approach to packing for an overseas trip?

I want to say “bare minimum” but realistically, it’s one of everything. I tend to start with too much, and then slowly re-pack and remove items until I have just the right amount.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

Last year some of my family and I booked a room for a night on Tiritiri Matangi Island. It was my first time on the island, and although I knew it would be good, it was so much better than I expected. Staying on the island meant we could search for tuatara and kiwi after dark, and although we didn’t see any, exploring the island by moonlight (and red torches) was very special.

The birdsong in the morning was just stunning and being up early, with barely anyone else around was like you were in another world. I love birds, so I was in paradise! It’s amazing that this place is right in our backyard.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

I had been on a girls’ weekend with my best friends, down to Tauranga, and a few of us snuck out early for a sunrise swim at Pāpāmoa beach. It was magical.

A gorgeous Pāpāmoa sunrise was memorable for Wicked the Musical star Heather Wilcock. Photo / Supplied

What’s the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Check on my plants. I’m a procrastinator when it comes to unpacking, but that’s a work in progress.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

My family, and a thin pillow.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

I have a goal to do at least one of the great walks in the South Island. I love nature and I don’t think you can get more beautiful than that, so it’s something I want to tick off.

What’s your favourite thing about travel?

How do you pinpoint one thing? Travel is all about variety – different landscapes, culture, architecture, people, food, and experiences.

Heather Wilcock performs in Wicked The Musical, from March 30 – April 22 at SkyCity Theatre. wickedauckland.co.nz