David Banda with his mum Madonna and his two sisters. Photo / @senzacacona

One of Madonna’s children has made a surprise confession on social media about moving out of home.

Madonna’s son David Banda has been “forced to scavenge for food” since moving out.

The 18-year-old musician is the adoptive son of the Queen of Pop, 65, and has recently moved away from home to live with his girlfriend but claimed that he doesn’t have enough money for food, even though his mother is worth a reported US$850 million ($1.41 billion).

Asked how he felt about living on his own during an Instagram Live, he said: “I love it. I’m not on my own, I’ve got my girlfriend. But I love it. It’s lovely to experience it being 9 o’clock at night, me being hungry and realising that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging. It’s fun to be young!”