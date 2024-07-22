Advertisement
Madonna’s son David Banda scavenging for food since moving out

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read
David Banda with his mum Madonna and his two sisters. Photo / @senzacacona

One of Madonna’s children has made a surprise confession on social media about moving out of home.

Madonna’s son David Banda has been “forced to scavenge for food” since moving out.

The 18-year-old musician is the adoptive son of the Queen of Pop, 65, and has recently moved away from home to live with his girlfriend but claimed that he doesn’t have enough money for food, even though his mother is worth a reported US$850 million ($1.41 billion).

Asked how he felt about living on his own during an Instagram Live, he said: “I love it. I’m not on my own, I’ve got my girlfriend. But I love it. It’s lovely to experience it being 9 o’clock at night, me being hungry and realising that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging. It’s fun to be young!”

The mother and son duo went for sportswear nostalgia, David wearing an iteration of a dress his famous mother once wore in 1993. Photo / Getty Images
Banda also used his brief update to his followers to confirm that the Material Girl hitmaker - who was initially married to Sean Penn from 1985 until 1989 and then to Guy Ritchie 2000 until 2008 - is not currently single and is seeing someone, but did not reveal his identity.

He said: “Truth be told, she’s not single. She’s dating a guy... That’s her life. She’ll do what she wants to do.”

Meanwhile, the Ray of Light songstress was forced to postpone the beginning of her Celebration world tour last June when she was taken “seriously” ill but recently expressed her gratitude that she has made a full recovery and enjoyed an “amazing” 12 months.

She reflected on Instagram alongside a series of Independence Day celebration photos: “A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler.

“I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year.

“Thank you God. Life is beautiful! Happy 4th of July! (sic)”

