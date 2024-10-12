Note: This story features major spoilers for Episodes 7-9 of Love is Blind.
Episodes seven, eight and nine of Love Is Blind see couples returning to the DC area, moving into shared apartments in Ballston and meeting future in-laws. Easy enough, right?
Not if you ask Tyler Francis, 34, and Ashley Adionser, 32; Nick Dorka, 29, and Hannah Jiles, 27; Stephen Richardson, 34, and Monica Davis, 37; Garrett Josemans, 33, and Taylor Krause, 30; Marissa George, 32, and Ramses Prashad, 35; and Alexandra Byrd, 33, and Tim Godbee, 33.
Here’s what stuck out to us.