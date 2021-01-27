Lotto scraps Six60 scratchies after uproar

Six60 said it feels the support that certain charity groups get from Lotto makes appearing on the scratchie worth it. Photo / Supplied

Lotto NZ will remove its Six60 scratchies from sale after public feedback.

"Following feedback from Six60 fans and the wider community, Lotto NZ and Six60 have mutually agreed to remove the Six60 Scratchie from sale. We apologise for any concern caused by this ticket," Lotto NZ said in a statement.

Yesterday, RNZ reported Six60 mega-fan Lisa was appalled the band lent its image to a scratchie and said it promotes gambling to vulnerable groups.

Six60 have been criticised over its association with Lotto promotional material. Photo / Supplied

The famous band is extremely popular among young Kiwis and are currently touring around the country for their "Six60 Saturdays". The Six60 scratchie used a photograph of all five band members.

"We listen to Six60 all the time on Spotify, we've been to the movie (about the band) a few times, we're about to head to the concert here in Wellington and have been looking forward to that for months," Lisa told RNZ.

Lisa said she was shocked and disappointed to see all five band members' faces on the scratchie.

"Six60 is the most popular band in Aotearoa right now. So for them to be using their band to promote gambling is what I am most disappointed about."

On social media the band said profits from the tickets would go towards supporting charities Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre, StarJam NZ and Heart Kids NZ. However disappointed mother Lisa said there are other avenues the band could have gone through to raise money.