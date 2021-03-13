Lotto riches: Lucky Kiwi wakes up $8.2 million richer

One lucky Lotto player will wake up $8.2 million richer tomorrow after tonight's draw. Photo / File

One lucky Lotto player has woken up $8.2 million richer this morning.

The big win in Saturday's draw comes via a Lotto Powerball ticket bought at Paper Plus in Matamata.

The winner's prize includes $8m from Powerball, and a further $250,000 via Lotto First Division.

Saturday's winner is the sixth Powerball winner already this year and the win comes just two weeks after a lucky Christchurch MyLotto player scored a huge $22.5m with Powerball First Division.

That winner is looking forward to setting up his family and making lots of memories with them in the future.

Three other Lotto players around the country will also be celebrating after winning $250,000 each with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Wainoni Pak'N Save in Christchurch, Milton Supervalue in Milton and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.