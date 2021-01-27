Lotto scraps Six60 scratchies after uproar, Six60 hopes to move on

Six60 said while they were initially excited about being able to support Kiwi charities through the partnership with Lotto, they have now decided to find another way to help those charities. Photo / Supplied

Lotto NZ will remove its Six60 scratchies from sale after public feedback.

"Following feedback from Six60 fans and the wider community, Lotto NZ and Six60 have mutually agreed to remove the Six60 Scratchie from sale. We apologise for any concern caused by this ticket," Lotto NZ said in a statement.

Yesterday, RNZ reported Six60 mega-fan Lisa was appalled the band lent its image to a scratchie and said it promotes gambling to vulnerable groups.

Six60 have been criticised over its association with Lotto promotional material. Photo / Supplied

An official statement from Six60 said the Lotto NZ partnership "was about helping out charities and we were proud to have collaborated with them to create the Instant Kiwi Six60 Scratchie."

Six60 band member Matiu Walters told Newstalk ZB he understood the public backlash but stresses it was done with good intentions.

Walters said the intention behind the scartchies was for charities.

Although he didn't know how much money was raised, they expected it would have been millions.

The band still hopes to raise money for charities and will look at doing this through different avenues.

The famous band is extremely popular among young Kiwis and are currently touring around the country for their "Six60 Saturdays". The Six60 scratchie used a photograph of all five band members.

"We listen to Six60 all the time on Spotify, we've been to the movie (about the band) a few times, we're about to head to the concert here in Wellington and have been looking forward to that for months," Lisa told RNZ.

Lisa said she was shocked and disappointed to see all five band members' faces on the scratchie.

"Six60 is the most popular band in Aotearoa right now. So for them to be using their band to promote gambling is what I am most disappointed about."

On social media the band said profits from the tickets would go towards supporting charities Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre, StarJam NZ and Heart Kids NZ. However disappointed mother Lisa said there are other avenues the band could have gone through to raise money.

Yesterday, Problem Gambling Foundation spokeswoman Andree Froude told RNZ they were equally disappointed and worried about the message it sent to young fans.

"They're seeing their favourite band on a gambling product, which not only serves to normalise gambling, but could encourage them to buy the product."