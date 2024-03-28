Fans are buzzing after the Kiwi singer shared some big news on Instagram. Photo / Getty Images

Fans are buzzing after the Kiwi singer shared some big news on Instagram. Photo / Getty Images

Lorde has posted an exciting update and fans are losing their minds.

The Kiwi singer announced yesterday she has released her first single in three years, with her last album Solar Power coming out in 2021.

In a picture posted on her Instagram story, the Royals songstress announced she was releasing a cover of the song Take Me to the River by Talking Heads.

The song, she revealed, features on the record Stop Making Sense, a tribute album featuring the likes of Paramore, The National and Miley Cyrus.

The artist, who has been keeping things low key of late, then posted a note on her story, shedding some light on the new track.

In the note, Lorde says she connected with the Talking Heads song in 2008 after her mum showed her a YouTube clip of the band performing on a TV show. The Grammy-winner admitted the video resonated with her at a time of her life that was swarmed with “discomfort” and an ambition to “express” herself.

"A note from Lorde" shared the singer's connection to the Talking Heads track as well as the process of recording it. Photo / Instagram

“I don’t understand what I’m feeling,” she writes, “but I do understand the band in the grainy video live with the same strangeness that I do.

“My palms tingle. My insides are replaced.”

The Kiwi songstress goes on to explain her version of the track, which left a mark on her at a young age, and the nostalgic experience of recording it.

“It’s my interpretation of that pixelated spiritual experience”, she writes.

“We did it fast. I didn’t let myself tidy it up too much, it had to feel young and imperfect, the peeling posters, the jaw of acne.

“It’s beyond a great honour to be part of this compilation. In doing so, I am reaching back through time and pinning something to that kid’s wall,” she wrote.

In the lead-up to the compilation’s release, rock band Paramore shared their rendition of Burning Down the House and Teezo Touchdown also shared his version of Making Flippy Floppy.