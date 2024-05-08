Jet-setting Kiwi Lorde, pictured in Paris earlier this year, recently made a surprise visit to New Zealand. Photo / Getty Image

The high-flying Kiwi returned home for a major milestone.

New Zealand pop superstar Lorde (Ella Yelich-O’Connor) flew into Auckland for a whistle-stop visit to surprise her younger brother Angelo Yelich-O’Connor for his graduation from Auckland University.

Angelo graduated on Tuesday with a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) with First Class Honours in Chemical and Materials Engineering.

His proud mother Sonja Yelich told her Instagram followers the family was super proud of her son and the degree was a brutal one filled with lots of numbers, with physics, maths and chemistry.

Sonja posted photos with her youngest child in cap and gown, and of Angelo with dad Vic O’Connor and one with sister Lorde. Angelo’s other two sisters Indy and Jerry are based overseas, but Yelich said that Lorde flying back for her brother’s special day blew his mind.

Angelo was 11 years old when his big sister (by five years) became a global superstar. The siblings share the same birthday and big sis has shouted out to him over the years on their big day.

Yelich went on to say her youngest was moving onwards and upwards, going to London in the next few days.

Angelo has hit the modelling world in style signing with Red 11 Model Management. Photo / David Shields

Last October Spy reported Angelo, 22, has hit the modelling world in style signing with Red 11 Model Management and a photo shoot with celebrated photographer David Shields.

“Angelo, like many New Zealand models, will do well internationally, as he was professional and humble,” said Shields.

“He has a physique that is perfect for showing off clothing and I think he will do particularly well on the runway.”

It wasn’t Angelo’s first modelling shoot. Two years ago he co-starred with his multi-Grammy award-winning sister in her feel-good Oceanic Feeling video, where the songstress addressed her little brother in the lyrics.

In March, Lorde released her first new music in nearly three years - a cover of Talking Heads’ 1978 single Take Me to the River.

With Lorde straddling the Atlantic in London and New York and a fantastic degree and possible modelling work too, Angelo’s future looks exciting and bright.