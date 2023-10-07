Lorde and brother Angelo Yelich-O'Connor attend the Grammys in 2018. Photo / Getty

Lorde’s brother Angelo Yelich-O’Connor has hit the modelling world in style.

Last week - the 10th anniversary of Lorde’s debut album Pure Heroine - mum Sonja Yelich proudly did a shout-out for her youngest child, Angelo.

With a stylish shot of her 21-year-old son modelling, she wrote, “baby crumbles” with a love heart.

Angelo Yelich O'Connor, Lorde's little brother, is now a model. Photo / David Shields

When one of her 27,000 Instagram followers asked if Angelo was single, Sonja replied with a firm “Nope.”

Angelo was 11 years old when his big sister (by five years) became a global superstar. The siblings share the same birthday and big sis has shouted out to him over the years on their big day.

Angelo, a chemical engineering student, who has his sister’s striking features and high cheekbones, has signed with model agency Red 11 Model Management.

Celebrated photographer David Shields recently took Angelo’s test shots at a shoot in Maukatia (Māori) Bay on Auckland’s west coast.

“David has captured Angelo in his usual amazing manner and we are very happy with the result,” Mandy Jacobsen, of Red 11, told Spy.

“Like all talent on our books, we hope he has the best opportunities possible in the direction he wishes to take with us.”

Shields was impressed by how relaxed the nearly 1.9m-tall Angelo was and said the light found his subject from all angles. The photographer shot him wearing a selection of clothes from The Shelter in Ponsonby, including a unisex singlet from Kiwi designer Frances and threads from US designer Rick Owens.

“Angelo, like many New Zealand models, will do well internationally, as he was professional and humble, " Shields says. “He has a physique that is perfect for showing off clothing and I think he will do particularly well on the runway.”

It’s not Angelo’s first modelling shoot. Two years ago he co-starred with his multi-Grammy award-winning sister in her feel-good Oceanic Feeling video, where the songstress addressed her little brother in the lyrics.

At the 2018 Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Lorde was up for Album Of The Year for Melodrama. She took her whole family - Sonja, Dad Vic, older sister Jerry, younger sister Indy and Angelo. It was Angelo who got to sit next to his nominated sister, with pictures of the pair going around the world.

Last week, New York-based poet and singer Indy marked the 10th anniversary success of her sister’s album, with a thank you on Instagram. She noted how her sister created a new era, and changed her family’s life forever and said she would never have lived in New York without the special album’s success.