In the moments after the engagement, the woman leaned down and kissed her partner while he admitted he was “shaking” with nerves.

The man then thanked Wood for being apart of the big moment and walked away while the woman appeared to be floating on cloud nine.

Wood is one of the most recognisable stars from Sir Peter Jackson’s film franchise which was filmed exclusively in New Zealand between 2001 and 2003.

Starring in all three of the films - which grossed almost US$3 billion (NZ$4.8b) worldwide and won Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 2003 as well as 16 other Academy Awards throughout the years, Wood was the first actor to be cast in the films and was selected from a group of 150 actors.

The man said he was 'shaking' after proposing to his girlfriend in front of Elijah Wood. Photo / Twitter

He told The Guardian after they finished filming the movies, Jackson gifted the star two touching pieces of memorabilia, “he gave me the ring, and Sting [Frodo’s sword] and a pair of hobbit feet”, he told the publication.

“The ring is in a pouch and the pouch is in a box. I don’t take it out; it’s hidden away. I guess that is oddly appropriate given the nature of the story. Keep it secret, keep it safe.”

It comes just weeks after Warner Bros. revealed that the much-loved franchise isn’t done yet and that two new films are “now in the early stages of script development”, with the first set to be released in 2026.

Although Jackson will not be directing the film, it was confirmed he and his long-time collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens will return to produce and “will be involved every step of the way”.

The first of the two productions is reportedly called Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum and will see Andy Serkis - who starred as Gollum in the trilogy - direct as well as star in the film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav confirmed the return of the films and while he stayed tight-lipped about what fans can expect, he said the duo will “explore storylines yet to be told”.

In a statement released to the outlet, Jackson, Boyens and Walsh said: “It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that stinker - Gollum.”

Elijah Wood as Frodo in The Fellowship of the Ring.

They added, “As life long fans of Professor Tolkien’s vast mythology, we are proud to be working with [WBD film chiefs] Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire team at Warner Bros. on another epic adventure!

“With Mike and Pam, and the Warner Bros team on the quest as well, alongside WETA and our filmmaking family in New Zealand, it’s just all too delicious.

“Lord of the Rings is one of the most successful and revered franchises in history and presents a significant opportunity for our theatrical business,” Zaslav said.

It remains unclear whether the new films will be shot exclusively in New Zealand.