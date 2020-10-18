Lily James cancels TV appearance amid Dominic West controversy

Lily James has backed out of a public appearance following drama with her married co-star Dominic West. Photo / Getty Images

Lily James has reportedly pulled out of a scheduled appearance on a US talk show amid the Dominic West controversy.

James, who is currently promoting her Netflix drama Rebecca, has pulled out of her slot on the Today Show, Page Six reports. According to the report, James pulled out of her appearance over the weekend. She was due to appear alongside her co-star Armie Hammer.

The Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again star was pictured with West during a trip to Rome, sparking rumours of West's infedelity to his wife. In a bizarre display of unity a day after the story broke, West and his wife Catherine Fitzgerald kissed for photographers outside their house and gave the media a note which read: "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together."

Photos published in British tabloid The Sun show James and West getting cosy at the Leonardo da Vinci airport as they headed back to the UK, and sources told Page Six they were also spotted making out.

Lily James plays Mrs De Winter in the adaptation Daphne du Maurier's gothic novel Rebecca. Photo / Supplied

It comes after James recently spoke to Harper's Bazaar magazine, and shared that she makes mistakes "all the time".

"I think I make mistakes all the time. That's what life is all about. I would never want to run away from a situation or be too scared to act. I think that it's better to throw yourself in and make mistakes with an open heart. If your instincts are right even if they're misguided, or if you're open, you know, you can recover from your mistakes and learn from them."

An interview with West recently resurfaced, where The Affair actor discussed cheating. In the 2016 interview with the Evening Standard he implied women should be more understanding of affairs.

"I think women should be more indulgent of affairs. I really do. It's daft to kick someone out over a fling. Isn't it?"

"Everyone should turn a blind eye to men's behaviour between the ages of 40 and 50. Let it all blow over."