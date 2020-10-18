'A**hole': Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble slams Kendall Jenner in explosive fight

Corey got into a heated argument with Kendall. Photo / Getty Images

Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble has accused Kendall Jenner of being "a rude person for years".

Kendall and little sister Kylie Jenner got into a huge fight on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK), which ended with the 24-year-old model saying she'd never speak to Kylie ever again.

It began when Kylie, Kendall and Corey got into the same car at the end of a night, with Kylie not wanting to drop Kendall off.

We aren't offered any footage of what went down in the car, however, viewers can hear what happened through a speakerphone with Kim, Kris, Khloe and Kourtney listening to what was happening while in their own separate car.

Kylie ended up dropping Kendall off on the side of the road with her sisters having to pick her up.

"I will never speak to Kylie ever again. She smacked me, not hard, she like, smacked me or something, so I came back at her and smacked her in the face and then she took her heel and put it into my neck. So then I started kicking her back. We got in a full fight," Kendall explained.

She also accused Corey of siding with Kylie after telling her to "f**k off".

Now, in the latest episode, Kylie explains to Kris how she hasn't spoken to Kendall but hopes it all gets sorted.

"I love my sister. I think we'll figure things out like we always do," she tells Kris.

"It was just an unfortunate situation."

Meanwhile, Kendall was upset nobody had reached out to her since the fight, and decided to call Corey. "I feel like you were the adult in this situation, and you handled it very badly," she told him over the phone.

"I'm not in your fight, that's between y'all," Corey said.

"You keep grouping us up like it's us against you."

"You're in the fight, Corey. You're 100 per cent in the fight," Kendall replied.

"You said, 'f**k you' to my face. You can't even say, 'I'm sorry.'"

Corey then lost it at her. "You've been a rude person for years," Corey said. "You're an a**hole when you feel like it, you get riled up for no reason. I'm about to tell you the truth about how you are. You don't apologise for nothing."

"You don't even know me," said Kendall. "Just because I don't kiss your a** doesn't mean I'm an asshole. I just don't f**k with you. The fact that I can't even get an apology."