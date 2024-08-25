Lily Allen admitted she returned her rescue puppy Mary after the dog 'ruined her life'. Photos / Getty Images, Instagram @its_marys_world

The singer adopted the puppy from an animal sanctuary in 2021 with her actor husband David Harbour.

Lily Allen got rid of her rescue dog after it ate her passport and “ruined” her life.

The pop star has revealed she adopted a pet pooch from an animal sanctuary in New York - where she lives with her actor husband David Harbour and her two daughters from her previous marriage to Sam Cooper - and she’s revealed she took the dog back to the shelter because she was so angry about her ruined documents.

During an episode of her Miss Me? podcast, Allen explained: “We actually did adopt a dog already, but then it ate my passport and so I took her back to the home. She ate all three of our passports and they had our visas in.

“And I cannot tell you how much money it cost me to get everything replaced, because it was in Covid and so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare.