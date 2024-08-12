The actress said she would be paying little attention to “false or badly researched” social media posts about her father on the 10th anniversary of his death, on August 11.

Zelda explained: “Since more completely false or badly researched posts are likely to go viral on Dad’s death anniversary, maybe just assume they’re all BS (they usually are) … I sure as hell will.”

Robin took his own life in August 2014, and Zelda has previously discussed how the Mork & Mindy star made it his priority to spend quality time with his family during his busy career in the spotlight.

It’s been brought to my attention some probably AI written BS like this is going viral. Dad didn’t own a pet monkey, NO ONE should, and if you’re ever tempted to, support your local exotic animal rescues instead. That is his Night at the Museum costar, who now lives at one. https://t.co/VmYHD8dE34 — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) August 11, 2024

She told People magazine last year: “Being together was the important thing because otherwise, especially with people scattered to the wind with work, it became even more special to do that.

“Dad’s job made it pretty hard to keep anything like a yearly tradition really, aside from Thanksgiving or days when sets would shut down.

“So we didn’t really have much in the way of that, but cooking together was a big part of our family. We would eat together every Tuesday, however many family members were in town.”