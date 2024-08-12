Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda, has hit out at an “AI” post claiming the late actor owned a pet monkey.
A social media post shared on the 10th anniversary of the Good Morning, Vietnam star’s death suggested he owned the primate, but this has been rubbished by his actress daughter.
Resharing the X post, Zelda wrote: “It’s been brought to my attention some probably AI-written BS like this is going viral. Dad didn’t own a pet monkey, NO ONE should, and if you’re ever tempted to, support your local exotic animal rescues instead.”
She also confirmed the animal was from the Night at the Museum film franchise, in which Robin played an exhibit of former US President Theodore Roosevelt.
Zelda said: “That’s his Night at the Museum co-star, who now lives at one.”