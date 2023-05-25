An Australian influencer has asked other travellers to avoid unethical wildlife experiences, after engaging with a "petrified" baby monkey. Photo / 123rf

In an emotional TikTok, an Australian traveller has urged other visitors to Phuket, Thailand to avoid unethical wildlife attractions, after a “repulsive” experience holding a baby monkey.

Influencer Rory Eliza, who has 6.8 million followers on TikTok, said that, at first, a travel guide was “iffy” about directing their request to hold a monkey. Then, the traveller looked for another guide, who pointed them towards their desired destination.

@roryeliza Trigger warning. Dont support this. Its called the monkey show in Phuket. I wish i knew..: thats why they make u pay before u go in. Becaude they know its wrong ♬ original sound - 𝚁𝚘𝚛𝚢𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚣𝚊 ♛





The TikToker said they had to pay before entering.

She shares clips of the encounter, which shows multiple monkeys with collars and chains around their necks, as well as the TikToker struggling to hold the monkey, who jumps and hisses in distress.

The Australian traveller expresses regret about funding the wildlife encounters, saying “Don’t go and pay for these things, I wish I knew” and urges other people to avoid going to the encounters: “Don’t support it guys, don’t pay money to see it”.

Miami Zoo this week announced it would no longer host wildlife encounters with its only kiwi Paora, after criticism from disgruntled New Zealanders.

A clip of the kiwi being petted, used in photos and kept in a bright room earned the zoo a wave of pushback. A petition was started online and the Department of Conservation issued an expression of concern.

Choosing ethical wildlife encounters requires extensive research. Generally, travellers should avoid engagements with animals in the wild. It’s also best to forgo encounters that involve touching and feeding animals or affect their natural behaviour. If you’re unsure, getting in touch with the destination and asking questions is the best way to air concerns.