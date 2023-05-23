Miami Zoo made headlines for all the wrong reasons after it shared videos of its solo kiwi being “paraded in daylight for selfies with zoo visitors”.

The zoo has since announced it will no longer offer paid encounters with Paora the kiwi, in response to the outrage, and provide better care to the animal.

“We regret the unintentional stress caused by a video on social media depicting the handling of Paora, the kiwi bird currently housed within Zoo Miami,” Ron Magill, communications director for Miami Zoo, told the Herald.

That such poor treatment didn’t just take place but was monetised prompts an important question for travellers; how can we spot ethical animal or wildlife experiences?

Because, in some instances, a poor or unethical animal experience is pretty obvious. I’ll forever be haunted by a visit to a “zoo” (if one could call it that) in the jungle in Vietnam. Now, I’m sure there are some fantastic, ethical zoo experiences in Vietnam, but the one my trip tour took us to was not one of them. Instead, it was a little more than a collection of cages set up in the jungle.

One glance at the motionless tigers and moulting birds gave me the gut instinct to get the heck out of there.

But what about less obvious instances of animal cruelty? Ones we don’t see as a visitor or aren’t educated enough to spot? In poor Paora’s case, many of the happy tourists lining up for a cuddle probably had no idea kiwis are nocturnal, and Paora should have been fast asleep.

Unlike Robert Webb from Whāngarei’s Native Bird Recovery Centre, they couldn’t see the bird’s warning signs that clearly indicated he was scared witless.

“You’ll notice he’s got his eyes closed nearly the whole bloody time when they’re touching him. He’s terrified,” he told the Herald.

Since that fateful day in Vietnam, I vowed to never participate in a wildlife experience I had not researched prior and, when given the option, chose other experiences or activities.

However, for animal lovers, there are ways to find organisations that are truly giving back and supporting the animals they have.

How to find an ethical animal or wildlife experience

If you want to find experiences that are kind to animals, here are some signs to look for (or avoid).

1. Cuddling and touching is a red flag

Look, there is a reason you see so many opportunities to touch, cuddle or hold wild animals, it’s an amazing experience. To come up close to a wild creature is unbelievable. But, in almost all instances, it’s not okay.

Sure, there may be a rare instance where the animal enjoys it or they may seem practically designed for cuddling (AKA koalas), but if it’s a monetised experience, there’s a risk they endure stress and are forced to be held or touched for extended periods of time. Stay on the safe side and stay away.

2. Don’t boycott

Unfortunately, there is no clear and simple rule of “zoos = bad, in the wild = good”. In some cases, bringing animals into captivity can help their species and your visit could go a long way to funding conservation, research and operations. A key thing to look out for is whether the facility puts the animals or the visitors first. If they do the latter, then prioritise them for a visit.

3. Be wary of human interaction

On the flip side, animals in the wild can still be disrupted or taken advantage of. How? Look out for experiences that involve too much interaction or feeding of an animal, which can interfere with their natural instinct to forage or surrounding environment. For example, while snorkelling around Queensland earlier this month, our tour provider said they are under strict guidelines for how much fish food they can throw into the reef each day, to ensure the ecosystem doesn’t become dependent on humans.

4. Questions are a green flag

An operator or organisation firmly planted on the right side of things will welcome all of your questions, even the gritty or curly ones. Ideally, before visiting, if you’re uncertain about a certain practice or experience offered, get in touch and find out, not only what their answer is, but how willing they are to provide it.







