A video of a kiwi at a Miami Zoo has caused outrage online.

Miami Zoo has announced that Paora the kiwi will no longer be offered up for paid encounters with the public after videos of the bird being paraded in daylight for selfies with zoo visitors went viral, causing outrage.

Ron Magill, communications director for Miami Zoo, told the Herald that they had listened to the response from New Zealanders.

“We regret the unintentional stress caused by a video on social media depicting the handling of Paora, the kiwi bird currently housed within Zoo Miami,” Magill said.

Magill apologised profusely to RNZ, saying he told the Zoo director “We have outraged a nation.”

“I am so sorry. I am so remorseful. Someone asked how would you feel if we did that to your bald eagle, and you’re absolutely right.”

He said that the concerns expressed by the community “have been taken very seriously” and told the Herald that their $40 “Kiwi Encounter” will no longer be offered.

Video of Paora being petted and put up for selfies caused outrage online, with concerned New Zealanders launching a petition to “help save” the bird.

The zoo was also flooded by complaints on social media, as New Zealanders rose up to protest our national bird being petted by zoo visitors under bright lights.

Magill said Paora would now be going back into the dark.

“Paora is being kept in a quiet, isolated off-exhibit area where he can remain in a dark secluded area during the day and have the freedom to explore his habitat during the evening hours. He continues to be in excellent health,” Magill said.

He said the zoo was committed to providing him with the best environment possible and was in the process of creating a new habitat.

