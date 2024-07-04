But Allen insisted she doesn’t feel her photos are “sexual”.

She said: “I don’t feel like it is sexual — how it is received is another thing altogether.”

The Dreamland actress enjoys the “power element” of her new endeavour, and she has the full support of her husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour.

She said: “He thinks it’s great. At first he was, like, not turned on, but he was like, ‘Is this a kink for you’?

”And I was like, ‘No, it’s totally not a kink’. But maybe there’s something in the power element of it that’s slightly kinky for me.

”I’m having my day in the sun.”

Allen — who has daughters Ethel, 13, and 11-year-old Marnie with her ex-husband Sam Cooper — set up her account on the subscription site shortly after she claimed she had been told she could “make a lot of money selling foot content” after finding out her feet had been “rated quite highly on the internet”.

She said on her Miss Me? podcast: “I have a lady who comes and does my nails and they informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare.”