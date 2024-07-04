Lily Allen says she finds being on OnlyFans ‘empowering’.
The Smile hitmaker recently launched an account on the adults-only platform, where users can pay £8 ($16.70) a month to access photographs of her feet, and she’s relished taking back control after being “sexualised” by people from a “very young age”.
The 39-year-old star said on the latest episode of her Miss Me? podcast: “I’m finding this actually quite empowering.
”Having been very sexualised from a very early age, and literally everybody else in the process profiting from that sexualisation, it’s actually really fun to be like, in power and in control of something that I find so silly.”