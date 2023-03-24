One mum’s choice of name for her son was a bit too adventurous for some people’s taste. Photo / 123rf

Choosing a name for your newborn can be a stressful task, especially if you’re wanting something more original than a moniker on the top 10 baby names list.

However, one mum’s choice of name has proven to be a little too adventurous for some social media users, with people commenting that it “sounds like a … male stripper”.

A photograph from the expecting mum’s baby shower was posted on a Facebook group and viewers quickly pointed out the strange baby name, according to The Sun.

The picture shows the mum-to-be sitting proudly in front of a large sign with the name Rowdy Johnson printed on it.

Rowdy Johnson is, coincidentally, the name of an American country singer. It is also used as an occasional nickname for the names Robert or Roderick. It is a gender-neutral moniker, however it is more commonly assigned to boys, with statistics showing around one in every 10,000 baby boys are called Rowdy in the US.

Despite the stats, Facebook users were quick to criticise the name.

“When you just go ahead and give your baby a porn name so that they won’t have to think up their own later." Photo / Getty Images

“Sounds like a stage name for a male stripper. ‘And up next to the stage tonight is Rowdy JOHNSON!’” one social media user wrote.

“Rowdy Johnson? Sounds like a username on Only Fans,” a second said.

“When you just go ahead and give your baby a porn name so that they won’t have to think up their own later,” a third person ranted.

Another mum didn’t find it humorous.

“If I ever meet a kid named Rowdy in real life I am going to make it known to the mother that I am judging her,” she commented.

“My sister’s dog is literally called Rowdy,” another remarked.

“I’m sure he’ll be taken seriously when he applies for jobs using that name,” said a user.