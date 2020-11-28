Liam Gallagher suggests ending brotherly feud by completing on Great British Bake off

Liam Gallagher is 48 years old, Noel is 53 years old. Photo / Getty Images

Liam Gallagher wants to end his feud with his brother Noel by taking part in 'The Great British Bake Off'.

The Oasis siblings have not spoken since the band imploded following a huge row between them in 2009 but Liam is eager to bury the hatchet with an appearance on the beloved baking show.

Speaking during 'The Jonathan Ross show', comic Jon Richardson suggested the pair could go on TV show 'Gogglebox' together but Liam replied: "Maybe the 'Bake Off'.

"Maybe we'll just bake some bread and that, or a cake, or throw strawberries at each other. Have a cream fight. That kind of stuff. Now you're talking."

Liam, 48, also took some responsibility for his feud with Noel, 53, but insisted his brother is equally to blame.

He said: "We're both the problem and the problem is that he thinks he's not the problem. He thinks I'm both the problems. He needs to take on some of the problem.

The minute he does that, we'll move on."

Meanwhile, Noel previously claimed that the infamous rivalry between him and Liam was initially caused by a disagreement over the board game Frustration.

Speaking on Matt Morgan's 'Funny How?' podcast, Noel said "It would always end in violence. I was up about a grand at one point on tour.

"He always accused me that somehow, before the game had started, I had unscrewed the glass dome and put grease on the dice.

"It's a complete game of random - it's in the lap of the gods. I was winning far too much for him to handle so he accused me cheating - rigging the game. Would I rig a game of Frustration?"

Noel and Liam were such huge fans of the game that MB Games made them their own version and Noel kept it when the band split.

He said: "When the band split, I took the Frustration. There is always one in my dressing rooms."